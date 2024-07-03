General Election 24: Three key takeaways from the major manifestos

On the eve of the UK’s General Election, Investment Week summarises the three main financial points from across the major parties’ manifestos.
Great British ISA Initially proposed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Spring Budget earlier this year, the Great British ISA was noticeably absent from all of the parties' promises. The ISA was part of Hunt's initiative to bolster retail investor participation in capital markets, with the GB ISA set to give investors an additional annual allowance of £5,000 a year to invest solely in UK companies. What the asset management industry wants to see from the UK general election winners Prior to the manifestos being released, both the Conservatives and Labour pledged for ISA simplifica...
