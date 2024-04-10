Invesco and Citigroup tout May BoE cut but central bank consensus eludes economists

The recent economic data out of the US showed the economy is faring extremely well, which may prompt the Federal Reserve to hold steady. Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: Rate cuts are 'in play' for MPC meetings this year European Central Bank president Christine Legarde has signalled the central bank may be ready to start cutting rates in the summer. This could leave a window for the Bank of England to lead the rate-cutting trend, with some managers betting on a potential rate cut as early as May. Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, highlighted the "signi...