Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

Speaking on the recent "very destabilising economic and political environment", Balls said the turmoil in markets had left "the normal not feeling very normal at all".

Balls strongly criticised former prime minister Truss and former chancellor Kwarteng, pointing to the duo's "doubting" of central bank independence and inflation targeting, as well as their decision to ignore fiscal rules and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

"The fundamental market reaction was a reaction to the rejecting of the cross-party consensus, which had been established in the previous 25 years about the right way to make economic policy," he said of the crisis following the Mini Budget.

However, with the market reaction that followed and the subsequent resignations of Truss and Kwarteng, Balls argued the prevailing framework of fiscal and monetary policy was now restored.

"The one thing they succeeded in doing in their failure… was to actually re-establish and cement the cross-party Treasury framework of the last 25 years," he argued.

Balls added this was "incredibly helpful", as the Bank of England is currently "dealing with its most difficult crisis since it became independent in 1997".

He noted that neither party had called into question the Bank of England's decisions, despite the harm that higher mortgage rates were having on the economy.

"Neither is putting into doubt central bank independence and this way of making decisions, and I give quite a lot of credit to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng for that," he said.

Policy mistake?

Balls also touted his record in the campaign for Bank of England independence, arguing the framework had successfully coped with destabilising events, such as the Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) hedge fund crisis and the bursting of the tech bubble.

However, he noted that at the time of independence in 1997, "our worry was that the Bank of England would get behind the curve, that they would be too cautious".

While the bank had made "quite small policy mistakes" in reaction to the pandemic, he said that "in communication terms, they did what we feared in 1997 and got behind the curve".

He contrasted this to the central bank's actions in previous crises, where it acted "much faster and more aggressively than anyone expected".

He explained this was due to the bank's caution after the end of furlough, but argued it had "got behind the curve" at some point in the spring of last year.

Bailey calls for 'public debate' on digital pound introduction

"The reason we had four independent members, the reason we appointed Willem Buiter to be one of the first MPC members, was because we wanted an active public debate about getting ahead of the curve," Balls said.

Now, he argued, recent appointments have been of "people who have spoken up less", which he said presented a continued risk for the bank.

"Policy is always better when there is an open debate about choices," Balls concluded.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Balls said he was "optimistic" on the state of the economy, especially as both parties have reached a consensus on pursuing higher growth.

"The one thing which nobody is going to want to do is destabilise engines of growth in our economy, such as universities, the film industry and financial services," said the former shadow chancellor.

"I think the economy will end up growing and inflation will come down faster than people think," he added.

However, he stressed the importance of preventing ordinary people from feeling a "personal and visceral worry" about the economy, especially as inflation continues to hang in the public consciousness.

"The queues outside Northern Rock were, in some ways, more important than the bigger economic events we saw the following year with what happened with NatWest and the wider banking sector," he said.