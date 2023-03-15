Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Spring Budget

The chancellor scrapped the LTA and increased the annual allowance from £40,000 to £60,000.

The LTA was originally set at £1.5m when it was introduced in 2006. It gradually rose to £1.8m in 2010 but fell to just £1m in 2016. Upratings since then have seen the LTA grow to £1.1m.

The AA was originally set at £215,000 in 2006, rising to £255,000 in the 2010/11 tax year before being cut back. The MPAA was introduced in April 2015 at £10,000, before being cut to £4,000 from the 2017/18 tax year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility published a fresh forecast, revealing that inflation is expected to drop sharply throughout the year, falling to 2.9% by the end of 2023.

However, living standards are also expected to fall at their greatest since records began, falling 6% cumulatively over the next two years.

A technical recession is projected to be avoided, as GDP is predicted to drop only 0.2% throughout this year, though GDP growth will be weaker than expected from 2025 onwards.

Hunt revealed a range of policies to tackle the UK's labour shortage, attempting to pull thousands of people back into the workforce.

The measures included reforms to support disabled people, those with long-term health conditions, parents, the over 50s and people on Universal Credit to return to the workforce.

Measures include the extension of free child care of 30 hours per week to parents with children aged from nine months to three years, though this will only apply to households where both parents are working.

There will also be increased sanctions enforcement, along with changes to sickness benefits, disability support, doctor sick notes and funding for occupational health consultants.

Hunt teased major reforms to the financing system of start-ups that will be revealed in the Autumn Statement later this year.

These would aim to push investment from pension funds and make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive place to list.

The chancellor also revealed two areas of policy reform in medicine and artificial intelligence, which received various reforms to boost investment and innovation in the sectors.

Nuclear energy will now be classed as environmentally sustainable, while the government will create a body to oversee new nuclear power stations across the UK, as well as launching a competition for the design of small modular reactors.

The government will also issue a further £10bn in green gilts, while £20bn has been pledged to support carbon capture projects.

The government's Energy Price Guarantee has been extended for an additional three months, which will keep the energy cap at its current £2,500 level, rather than rise to £3,000 from April.

Hunt said energy bills were set to fall from July onwards and the temporary extension to the support scheme "will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping lower inflation too".

The annual investment allowance has been increased to £1m for small businesses.

This will now allow 99% of all businesses to deduct the full value of their investment from each year's taxable profits.

‘Full expensing' has also been introduced for the next three years, so all money invested in IT equipment by a small business can be deducted in full from taxable profits.

Hunt also confirmed corporation tax will rise from 19% to 25% in April.

Real estate investment trusts will no longer by required to hold a minimum of three properties if it holds a single commercial property worth £20m or more.

The rules governing the deduction of tax from property income distributions paid to partnerships will also be amended to be paid partly gross and partly with tax deducted.

The government plans to consult on the introduction of a new criminal offence for promoters of tax avoidance who fail to comply with a legal notice from HMRC to stop promoting a tax avoidance scheme.

It also plans to double the maximum sentences for tax fraud for the most "egregious" forms of tax fraud to 14 years, and consult on "expediting" the disqualification of directors of companies involved in promoting tax avoidance.

Taxes of draught products in pubs will remain frozen, leaving it up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets.

This will come into effect on 1 August 2023, and will also apply to every pub in Northern Ireland due to the recently agreed Windsor Framework.