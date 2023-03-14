US regional banks face challenging future in the aftermath of SVB blowup

Questions of the lax regulation of regional banks have also began to bubble up following SVB's collapse.

The failures of SVB, with $209bn in assets, and Signature Bank, with $118bn in assets, represent two of the three biggest bank failures in US history, eclipsed only by the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

Meanwhile, trading of more than a dozen regional banks was suspended yesterday (13 March), with one, First Republic, falling by 61.8% in a day before it was suspended, according to data from Morningstar.

At the end of last year, First Republic had $212bn in assets and $176.4bn in deposits, with about 70% of its deposits uninsured.

This is above the median of 55% for regional banks, and the third highest in the group after SVB and Signature Bank, according to a Bank of America note.

Fears of contagion, either within the banking system as a whole or specifically within US regional banks, have surged rapidly following the failures of SVB and Signature, with many regional banks witnessing long queues of customers attempting to withdraw money over the last two days.

Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, warned there may be further fallout if other regional banks have got themselves "in a similar pickle" by putting surplus liquidity into mortgages "to earn a bit more".

However, he stressed that SVB's customers made it particularly vulnerable, describing its depositors as small tech with money from venture capital funds, which are "more sensitive than US retail in small towns".

While de Lisle does not hold any regional banks, he does hold a high concentration of his portfolio in community banks, defined by the Federal Reserve as those with less than $10bn in total assets.

Charles-Henry Monchau, CIO at Syz Bank, said that although SVB's collapse can be seen as an "extreme and hopefully isolated event", the situation has worsened quickly for US banks.

A combination of bond losses on balance sheets from rising interest rates and a draining of excess liquidity has hit banks hard, though SVB was particularly reliant on deposits, which comprised 89% of its liabilities, and had a large exposure to the tech sector.

This was "particularly true for smaller regional banks", Monchau added, as they are even more exposed to this from a liquidity and funding perspective as "the yield curve inversion really hurts their business model".

Guy de Blonay, fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management, said there is not "a banking crisis in the making", as while increasing rates and quantitative tightening was putting pressure on banks, regulatory intervention had put a "powerful backstop" in place.

Regulation

Questions of the lax regulation of regional banks have also began to bubble up following SVB's collapse.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, noted that SVB met "all regulatory and capital adequacy ratios required of it", while its bonds and debt also held an investment grade credit rating from the leading agencies.

Therefore, he argued, some may question whether the regulations were "correct", especially in their decision to give government bonds a zero-risk weighting when measuring a bank's risk-weighted assets.

However, de Lisle argued that regulation in the US "is better than anywhere in the world", as FDIC keeps a "close eye" on smaller banks, meaning he did not expect extra regulation.

On the other hand, de Blonay argued that he expected more liquidity regulation for smaller banks, noting SVB was not subject to liquidity stress tests and liquidity covered ratio requirements.

Regional banks have lobbied for the last 15 years to reduce regulations on the sector and make them more legally distinct from larger national banks.

One notable push was the 2018 relaxation of the threshold that banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight from $50bn to $250bn. SVB had $209bn in assets at the end of last year.

In a speech yesterday, US President Joe Biden said: "I am going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again."

De Blonay noted this made an increase in regulatory scrutiny for liquidity related bonds "inevitable", which would be a positive for larger banks as it would reduce capital arbitrage.

De Lisle also drew attention to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's suspension of the $250,000 limit on protection for investors at SVB, and wondered whether that would be extended to all depositors, adding the regulator would "no doubt clarify shortly".

De Blonay agreed: "It is important to realise that by enabling the FDIC over the weekend to protect SVB depositors, the US Federal reserve has de facto provided a protection to all depositors in the US banking system."

Looking ahead

One concern for small- and mid-cap investors in the US is that as regional banks increasingly look riskier, their pool of available options for exposure to financials will be diluted.

Chris Crawford, portfolio manager of the Strategic Long Short fund at Eric Sturdza Investments, said his fund has only a 4% exposure to commercial banking, and exited a position in a regional bank last week.

Crawford now holds only one small regional bank, at 2% of the portfolio, citing its "attractive footprint and very conservative balance sheet".

However, he stressed the fund found better access to financials through exchanges, investment banks and asset managers, as they have "less direct interest-rate exposure and deposit reliance than a traditional commercial bank".

Jupiter's de Blonay also said it was likely investors will increase their preference for larger banks over smaller ones, and tilt towards retail-centric banks over the more commercial-centric players.

"Greater competition for deposits may lead to lower net interest margin over time and affect valuation. Admittedly, the sector now looks already very attractively valued," he added.

Ultimately, de Lisle concluded: "Regionals and community banks will still exist. Maybe new regulations will be dreamt up to stop it happening again, but Silicon Valley had uniquely large depositors and a niche position."