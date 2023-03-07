Stock Spotlight: Pantheon Infrastructure trust catches analysts eyes as discount widens

The trust, which launched in November 2021, saw shares fall 12.7% over the last year

The investment trust, which launched in November 2021, has seen shares fall 12.7% over the last year, according to data from Morningstar, although it has managed to hold prices steady in the last four months.

Focusing on the four areas of digital infrastructure, power and utilities, renewables and energy efficiency, and transport and logistics, the company is aiming to provide exposure to sectors not normally available on public markets.

PINT sits in the IT Infrastructure sector and is managed by Richard Sem.

With the cheap shares and opportunities in infrastructure, many analysts have begun to take a closer look at the trust. Just last month, Stifel upgraded the trust to ‘Buy', citing its large discount and improved cash position.

Results

PINT published its first annual results last month (24 February), which James Carthew, co-founder and head of investment company research for QuotedData, described as a "solid start".

The results reported that "significant progress" had been made on building the trust's portfolio, as it invests the £400m raised at IPO and subsequent £80.8m into infrastructure.

So far, the trust reported that it had invested £372m across 11 stocks.

Carthew explained: "It is still early in the life of this trust. The manager is targeting returns of 8-10% per annum on average over the long term. However, in the short term there is still cash to deploy."

However, Jeffries equity analyst and equity associate Matthew Hose and Fiona Huang described the trust's returns as "muted", after its successful IPO failed to yield a positive growth in share price.

Nevertheless, the analysts were still mostly positive, saying they expect more material fair value gains to feed through after further investments are revalued from cost.

Ben Newell and Alan Brierly, analysts for Investec, were enthusiastic on the trust's outlook, praising its diversification across sectors and geography, describing the portfolio as "high-quality operational infrastructure".

The analysts also commended the co-investment strategy used by the trust, which allows it to allocate to sponsors where it believes they have a distinct edge within a particular sector or specialism.

This meant the Investec analysts were "encouraged" by PINT's progress, regarding it as a "core holding" with an "unwarranted" discount.

The trust's discount rate of 6.6%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies, was also of particular interest to Hose and Huang.

Furthermore, the analysts highlighted its inflation-linkage, arguing that it should "prove beneficial" in the current inflationary environment.

Investec's Newell and Brierly also pointed to the company's inflation protection characteristic, arguing that long-term contracted cashflows, inflation protection and robust capital structures were all key features of the trust that made it appealing.

In its annual results, the trust said: "The tailwinds that support the demand for new infrastructure and the growth opportunities that accompany it remain strong across all the sub-sectors the company is active in, which provides protection against any potential market softening.

"Overall, the investment manager does not expect to see significant movements in the company's valuations arising due to current market considerations."

NAV

Pantheon Infrastructure had a net asset value per share of 98.9p as of the end of 2022, according to its latest results, meaning it has returned 1.9% since it launched, and offered a 0.6% return throughout the fourth quarter.

Hose and Huang estimated that adjusting for accrued income, costs and residual FX, NAV per share sits at 99.7p, an 8.7% discount to the trust's shares.

The gains in the Q4 NAV came largely from revaluation, with half of assets now being fair valued but has been offset by the discount rate increases in digital infrastructure investments.

PINT has also pre-announced a dividend target of four percentage points for this financial year, an increase from two percentage points last year. It then intends to progressively increase the dividend.

Colette Ord, director in the Numis investment companies team, said the market had forecast a "stable outlook in valuation trends" for the investments of the firm.

The most recent investment amongst its eleven selections is GD Towers, a tower business formerly owned by Deutsche Telekom that is also owned by various other infrastructure trusts.

As with Stifel, Numis added the trust to its recommended list earlier this year, with Ord arguing the trust will "deliver attractive returns over time".

She explained the trust's NAV had been stable over the year, with management remaining confident on the business plans of their investments.

However, she cited the asset class' weak market sentiment in recent months, noting that price total returns dropped 5.5% over the last month, underperforming the average of the mid-market peer group.

Within its peers, only Cordiant Digital has seen positive share price movement, Ord added, though even Cordiant trades on a wide discount to NAV of 15%, according to the AIC.