Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

Link Fund Solutions served as an authorised corporate director to the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund, managed by Neil Woodford (pictured), which led to thousands of investors suffering losses.

In a statement to the Australian stock exchange today (20 February), Link Group, parent company of Link Fund Solutions, said it was in discussions with the UK's financial watchdog to settle all liabilities and potential redress obligations, while the FCA said` it was focused on "ensuring that consumers affected by the suspension of the Woodford Equity Income fund obtain redress".

"To assist a potential resolution, the FCA has provided time for Link Group to realise assets, including Link Group held assets, to meet the FCA's concerns," the FCA said.

Link said it expects to post a non-cash impairment charge of AUD$449m (£257m) in its next financial results. It is in talks with Waystone Group to sell the LFS business, but noted it is likely the firm will "receive no net proceeds of the sale".

FCA approaches conclusion on Woodford enforcement

In September 2022, the FCA issued a draft warning notice outlining the potential of a £50m fine and redress payments of over £300m. It is these figures that Link Group will be negotiating with the regulator over.

"Embattled investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund will be pleased to see further signs of progress in the FCA's investigation into the issues surrounding the role of Link Fund Solutions and the suspension and subsequent winding up of the fund," said Ryan Hughes, head of investment partnerships at AJ Bell.

"However, there is still no timescale on the potential agreement and even if agreed, it will still be some time before investors receive any redress as the process and structure of any such payments will need to be determined."

Daniel Kerrigan, senior associate at Harcus Parker, one of the law firms bringing claims on behalf of investors in the Woodford fund, said the update raises more questions than it answers.

Link Fund Solutions up for sale amid FCA investigation over Woodford failings

"We know that the impairment charge is AUD449m, but that does not necessarily equate to the amount that would be left in Link Fund Solutions should all of this go through. Is that, in effect, a ceiling on the amount investors may get?" he said.

Harcus Parker said it will seek to be a party in the discussions about these arrangements to ensure their clients are compensated in full over what it describes as Link's failures.

"It is concerning that there may be a deal in the works that will enable Link to try and avoid doing that," he said. "If they do, it may fall to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to pick up the tab."

Link Fund Solutions served as an authorised corporate director to the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund, which led to thousands of investors suffering combined billions in losses. It was suspended in June 2019, before being closed in October of the same year.

Judge refuses merging of Woodford lawsuits

"It has always felt like the most likely participant to face the wrath of the FCA was Link in the Woodford saga. Link was the authorised corporate director and therefore had ultimate responsibility to ensure the funds were being run in an appropriate manner," said Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing.

"It is a shame the investigation has taken as long as it has. I know we have had Covid in the middle of it, but surely this could have been settled several years ago. As an addition, I think Link could be the only one fined."

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, said "we can only hope" the tens of thousands of investors impacted by the collapse of the Woodford fund will have some of their questions answered in the near-term, including the issue of financial redress.