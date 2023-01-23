ESG more considered in real asset investing than three years ago

17% considering it a critical factor

Eve Maddock-Jones
Daniel McHugh, (pictured) of Aviva Investors
Daniel McHugh, (pictured) of Aviva Investors

Nine out of ten global institutional investors actively consider ESG factors when it comes to real assets investment, a new study from Aviva Investors has found.

In its fifth annual Real Assets Study, the firm surveyed 500 institutional investors around the world, a group representing over $3.5trn in assets.

It reported that 67% felt they had a responsibility to invest sustainably, with 79% favouring an investment portfolio that prioritises financial returns whilst integrating ESG factors.

The preference for a returns-based approach was more prevalent in North America (90%) versus 82% and 71% in European and Asia, respectively.

Investments supporting the energy transition are expected to secure the best financial returns, according to 56% of respondents.

But it was not just ESG attributes that mainly drew investors to real assets, although once there it was an important factor for them.

Stock Spotlight: Marks & Spencer makeover sparks first signs of success

Overall, 64% of those surveyed said they planned to increase their allocation to real assets in the next two years, and almost half (46%) planning to add up to 10% more exposure.

This allocation was primarily for diversification purposes, with 57% claiming that was the main reason, while inflation protection was another key attraction, as 53% said that was why they had invested.

Indeed, when it came to ESG, half of the survey participants said they had net-zero commitments in place, but only 28% choose this asset class to capture its positive ESG impacts.

This was still an increase from 17% just three years ago.

Daniel McHugh, chief investment officer of real assets at Aviva Investors, said: "Gone are the days when allocations to each asset class within real assets would be looked at in isolation.

"Instead, investors are often looking for a multi-asset and outcome-led approach, which can align with corporate values".

Regarding the drivers for real asset fund flows, the CIO recognised the role inflation protection had played, but said the evidence that the ability to assess the positive impact of these investments beyond returns was also clear.

"Whilst concerns about high valuations feature prominently in this year's responses, just 22 per cent of institutional investors see climate-related obsolescence as the most material risk," he said.

"Currently, capital pricing models do not adequately capture new factors such as this in their numbers, which carry material risk for investors. That has to change.

"As the market looks at assets through a net-zero lens, even prime assets could become vulnerable. Investors must be alive to how quickly - and to what extent - obsolescence could accelerate and the potential impact it could have on portfolios."

Eve Maddock-Jones
