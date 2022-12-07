Revealed: Eric Sturdza and Crawford launch strategic long/short fund in the UK

The Article 8 fund, which debuted on the Irish market last month, is Crawford's first UCITS fund. Now available in the UK, the fund has also been launched in Germany, Switzerland, France and Italy.

The fund now sits at $40m in assets under management, with the A class of the fund having a 15% performance fee and a 1.5% management fee.

The fund's management all hail from the Crawford wing, with its CIO Christopher Crawford, COO Scott Utzinger and senior analyst Jonathan Saunders, who founded Crawford in 2009, all running the fund.

Speaking to Investment Week, the CIO and manager said the fund has a strong emphasis on owner-operated companies, which it defines as where "key decision makers and operators own at least ten times as much value in equity as they are paid in total compensation".

This filters the fund's universe down to about 15% of publicly traded companies, which is then narrowed further by other criteria, such as desiring a scale advantage, high return on capital, or even product reviews.

Crawford said that if a company's products are viewed highly by consumers, "it does not mean it is a great investment, but it is probably a good business".

Finally, the fund performs what Crawford referred to as a "pre-flight checklist", where 25 negative factors are checked. These include problems with nepotism in management to excessive spending on advertising.

The CIO gave the example of Superbowl advertising or stadium sponsorship as a red flag, unless the firm is directly related to the sporting event.

He said that the problem dates to the dotcom bubble, where firms would "blow a quarter of their IPO proceeds on a Superbowl ad to create a big splash".

If any companies have five or more red flags, they will not enter the portfolio, and if any have ten, they are then examined as a potential shorting candidate.

"In 13 years, we have found probably about 20 companies that have more than ten flags, and I think there is about a 90% success rate in utter collapse of the company within a few years," Crawford said.

The fund's shorting strategy relies on two categories of firm. First young companies which have become public in the last five years.

"We know there is a high extinction rate, as statistically, about 20% of those companies will fail within five years and have to delist," added Crawford.

The second category is companies that seem likely to have to restructure or be bankrupt within a few years.

The CIO described these as "highly leveraged companies, where we think an industry downturn is coming or there is some kind of internal problem," leading to a "toxic combination" of high debt with declining EBITDA and cash flow.

These two approaches are "complementary", Crawford said, as they both work at different times within the market but can work simultaneously in crashes.

The fund is also unusual as it uses a put option structure to express negative opinions, rather than traditional shorting.

Crawford argued that this approach solves two problems, namely that the fund has a built-in stop loss, and that "you get amplified returns when you are correct, and stock drops through its strike price".

Since launching in the US in 2009, the fund has delivered 10% annualised net returns, being positive in 12 of the past 13 years, according to Crawford.