Hunt's dividend and CGT 'tax raid' unlikely to skew investor behaviour

However, analysts and wealth managers told Investment Week that the changes to the UK tax regime are unlikely to skew investor behaviour or mark a wholesale shift in portfolio construction.

From 2023, dividend tax allowance will be halved, falling from £2,000 to £1,000 and to £500 from 2024, while the annual capital gains exemption will fall from £12,300 to £6,000, and then to £3,000 from April 2024.

Charles Incledon, client director at Bowmore Asset Management, described the changes as a "double whammy" against investors, while AJ Bell head of personal finance Laura Suter said the move was a "wealth tax raid".

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, said the modifications to the UK tax regime was "a significant blow" to some investors generating an income from shares and funds.

"The ability to earn a modest amount in dividend income tax free outside of an ISA is being almost entirely shut, which is disappointing and could prove a disincentive to invest for some individuals who have not had the opportunity to make use of their ISA allowances over the years," he said.

Portfolio construction

Sam North, market analyst at eToro, said the dividend allowance reduction could disincentivise investing and have a "distortionary" effect on how people invest in the UK.

"Many private investors rely on dividend income to pay for their retirement and protect their hard-earned money," he said.

"Slashing the allowance could lead to unexpected outcomes such as people putting more money away from typical FTSE income paying stocks to other growth focused - and typically riskier - investments elsewhere."

Joseph McGarvy, wealth planner at Brown Shipley, said that while a portfolio's construction depends on a client's goals and objectives, a reduction in income-focused funds is a possible outcome from the changes.

"This could have an impact, as the cuts on the dividend allowance will reduce tax efficiency for dividend producing assets. However, equity income funds should not be discounted as part of a balanced income strategy," he said.

McGarvy noted that wealthy investors may also look to invest in more speculative investments, such as EIS and VCTs, which he argued were an effective way to mitigate income tax and generate a tax-free dividend stream.

However, most industry experts argued tax changes should not dictate shifts in portfolio construction strategies or investment decisions.

"Favouring growth over income for tax purposes would be jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

"It is never a good idea to let the tax tail wag the investment dog in any case," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

This was echoed by Andy Gillett, head of wealth management advice at BRI Wealth Management, who noted there will still be healthy demand for dividend paying funds.

While the latest changes to the taxation of dividends may be unwelcome, Sarasin & Partners head of private clients Jamie Black said they will not encourage the firm to change tack on the profile of companies they favour for client portfolios.

"Companies generating sufficient free cashflow to support sustainable and progressive dividends tend to produce the best total returns over the very long term, before and after tax," he said.

"Hence, they will remain the principal focus of our global stock selection process regardless of short-term changes to the UK tax regime. Our view is that it is generally unwise to make major investment decisions for tax reasons and certainly not in this case."

Tax wrappers

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said that rather than shift their portfolios to riskier investments, investors should utilise their ISA and pension wrappers first, which are not subject to dividend and capital gains tax.

"Investments held outside of a pension or ISA are subject to income tax on the investment returns (dividends) or capital gains tax if you sell for a profit above the respective capital gains tax allowances," he said.

"As such the change in the dividend tax and CGT regimes provides the impetus for investors to make full use of tax-free wrappers if they have not already done so."

Nicholas Hyett, investment analyst at Wealth Club, said that while most investors can afford to ignore the changes, it is wealthier investors — people whose assets cannot be held entirely within a tax efficient wrapper — who will feel the hit.

However, this should not have dramatic effects on portfolio construction, he noted.

"For example, changes to the dividend tax allowance for additional rate taxpayers will cost them around £600 a year - not enough to justify wholesale changes to large portfolios and certainly not enough to justify abandoning stakes in equity income strategies," he said.

The capital gains tax allowance reduction has the potential to have a greater impact, he said, since at the moment good management means capital gains tax can be avoided by most investors.

"However, CGT continues to be charged at a lower level than income, so from a tax perspective, capital gains remain more attractive than income," he said.