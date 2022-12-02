Deep Dive: Active fixed income managers set to seize 'attractive' bond yields

Inflation is running at multi-year highs across both developed and emerging markets.

As opportunities begin to slowly creep up, investors tell Investment Week how they are approaching the asset class.

Inflation is now running at multi-year highs, meaning the three decade long run of "reliable" downside protection and "consistently high" returns, as described by Secor Asset Management portfolio manager Florence Fang-Lopez, has been brought to a halt in the past 12 months.

Stephanie Butcher, chief investment officer at Invesco, explained that the direction of inflation is the key economic variable the firm's fixed income teams are trying to predict.

"This is for the simple reason that bonds' coupon and principal payments are for the most part fixed in nominal terms," she said.

"Therefore, assuming that the level of credit risk is low, the erosion in spending power of those future cash flows represents the single largest risk to a bond investor."

In addition, the slow pace from central banks to actually tighten financial conditions has left markets spending all year adjusting valuations for a very different type of interest rate environment, added Nick Hayes, portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers.

Fang-Lopez said that stimulative central banks have sent bond prices soaring, giving way to an army of "skittish inflation hawks" and a "succession of bad days for both stocks and bonds". But she noted the worst may be yet to come.

"Inflation has surged but has not made its way into long-term yields. Equities have wobbled, but so far have not imploded," she said.

"Sticky inflation could mean crisis-level equity declines and a wholesale repricing of bonds to include permanent inflation and hawkishness."

‘Broader set of opportunities'

Fang-Lopez argued that although traditional inflation hedges currently offer little assistance against the repricing of bond market valuations, higher yields could improve performance expectations and likely enable de-risking.

However, for any risk level, the "portfolio construction puzzle" is better solved with an available crisis hedge option, she noted.

"Crisis hedges dampen volatility to preserve capital in a drawdown, provide dry powder after a crisis, and enable more growth asset exposure for the same downside risk," she said.

Given Invesco's assessment of rising inflation risks and the absence of that risk being priced into markets, the fixed income team has taken on a short-duration position in recent years.

However, given the more recent market moves manifesting in higher yields, for the first time in a long time the team is seeing "a broader set of opportunities" to allocate risk and are increasingly upbeat on the prospects for bonds, Butcher said.

AXA's Hayes noted that, while bond yields are now more attractive than in several years, segmenting the different parts of the bond market to differentiate true value from value traps was key.

In terms of the best risk-reward opportunities, the team believes developed market investment grade is now very appealing.

"To combine an element of government bond duration risk and high-quality credit risk and receive a yield of anything between 5% and 8%, looks very attractive," he added.

"Put another way: equity-like returns with fixed income risk. Within the investment grade space we like financials and insurance companies. Our most recent purchase was the HSBC BBB-rated new issue that had a very attractive 8% coupon."

The team's largest allocation is in what it describes as "equity-like" fixed income is US high yield, which presents much higher default risk and has the majority of its yield derived from credit spread, rather than government bonds.

"That said, this is not a market in which we think 'passive investing' wins. We see a real mix of good and bad opportunities in the current market, meaning that the ability to ignore whole sectors or single names is key to driving outperformance versus the market," Hayes added.

Fund picks

Chris Rush, multi-asset investment manager at IBOSS, said that while the short-term outlook for much of fixed income remains uncertain, there are now new opportunities.

As such, IBOSS has slowly moved from its more "extreme" short-dated position to reflect the changing market conditions. One such move is reducing its passive holdings and to incorporate more actively managed funds.

One fund that fits Rush's criteria is the £2.1bn Rathbone Ethical Bond fund, managed by Brynn Jones and Noelle Cazalis.

According to Rush, the appeal for the fund is the managers' willingness to flex their positioning towards areas of new-found opportunities.

In the last three years, the fund has lost 9.4%, while the total return for the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector is down 9.9%, according to FE fundinfo data. Year-to-date, the fund is down 16.7%, while the sector has lost 14.8%.

Another fund the IBOSS team rates highly is the £2.9bn Janus Henderson Strategic Bond fund, managed by Jenna Barnard and John Patullo.

"Uncertainty around inflation and interest rates could mean the dispersion of returns between fixed income assets remains elevated," Rush said.

"In this case, fund managers who lived through a wider variety of market conditions could be better placed as markets recover from their worst year in history."

Over the last three year period, the fund is down 7.8%, while the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector has lost 3.6%, also according to data from FE fundinfo. Year-to-date, the fund has lost 16.3%, while its sector has lost 10.6%.

Rush remains cautious about high yield as several managers have pointed out that the small amount of extra yield might not be worth the additional risk. This is given that bonds across the spectrum are trading with yields close to historical highs, he noted.

"That said, the Rathbone and Henderson teams have the remit to invest in high yield, and no doubt they will do so when they feel it appropriate," he added.