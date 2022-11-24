Valeria Martinez, senior reporter, is joined by:

Baylee Wakefield, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors

Tara Clee, ESG analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown

Lindsey Stewart, director, investment stewardship research at Morningstar

They discuss how they made their way into the asset management industry, whether the sector has done enough to encourage social mobility and how firms can break down socio-economic barriers to a career in investment management.

You can listen here or below.