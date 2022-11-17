'Two-pronged attack': Private investors set to bear the brunt of Autumn Statement

The dividend tax allowance will be halved from next year, falling from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and to £500 from 2024, while annual capital gains exemption will fall from £12,300 to £6,000, and then to £3,000 from April 2024.

The policies have been received by the industry as a heavy blow for investors and a "two-pronged attack" to investment portfolios, with AJ Bell's head of personal finance Laura Suter terming the move as a "wealth tax raid".

The government has also lowered the threshold at which people pay the 45p rate of income tax from £150,000 to £125,140, which means the UK's wealthiest will pay roughly an extra £1,200 each year.

According to Jeremy Croysdill, wealth planning director at Brown Shipley, the reduction of the capital gains tax exemption means a portfolio generating at least £12,000 in capital gains will lose around £1,200 a year.

"An income portfolio generating at least £2,000 dividends will lose over £300 a year - for a higher rate taxpayer given the reduction in the dividend allowance," he said.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said there are more losers than winners from the statement, "with private investors feeling the brunt of the measures".

Sam North, market analyst at eToro, said the cut to dividend taxes could potentially disincentivise investment and have a "distortionary effect" on how people invest in the UK.

"Many private investors rely on dividend income to pay for their retirement and protect their hard-earned money," he said.

"Slashing the allowance could lead to unexpected outcomes such as people putting more money away from typical FTSE income paying stocks to other growth focused - and typically riskier - investments elsewhere."

This was echoed by Jobson, who said the reduction to the tax-free allowance may drive some wealthier investors who have maximised their tax free allowances into riskier assets.

The tax-free allowance cuts to dividend tax and CGT were defined as a "double whammy" against investors by Charles Incledon, client director at Bowmore Asset Management.

This will not just affect not just impact the UK's highest earners, he noted, as cuts to this income could cause a "real squeeze" on the finances of many small investors, especially those who are retired and depend on dividend income from their shares.

"While high net worth individuals are unlikely to feel much pain from this, for many small investors that increase in tax on dividends and capital gains is going to be significant," he said.

AJ Bell's Suter said that anyone who has not used their current capital gains tax allowance could consider cashing in gains before the tax-year ends in April.

"Anyone with an ISA allowance remaining this year can use a process called Bed-and-ISA to sell investments up to the maximum gain of £12,300 and rebuy them within their ISA. This means they will be protected from capital gains tax in future years," she said.