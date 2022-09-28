'A short-term fix': Industry reacts to the BoE's bond markets intervention

UK government bond markets recovered in reaction to the Bank’s announcement, with 30-year gilt yields falling below 5% to 4.63%, while 10-year yields dropped from 4.59% to 4.26%.

This morning (28 September), the central bank announced that it will buy long-dated government bonds on a temporary basis and pause the start of quantitative tightening to "restore orderly market conditions" and prevent a "material risk to financial stability" arising from market turmoil after last week's Mini Budget.

This represents a monetary U-turn for the central bank, as its Monetary Policy Committee had been pursuing a policy of selling down the bank's bond holdings. This was set to begin on 3 October, but has been postponed to 31 October.

Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

UK government bond markets recovered in reaction to the Bank's announcement, with 30-year gilt yields falling below 5% to 4.63%, while 10-year yields dropped from 4.59% to 4.26%. Meanwhile, the pound resumed its slide towards $1.05 at the time of writing.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the bank's bond-buying spree shows "what a bind" it is currently in.

"It knows ultra-high bond yields will cause a ricochet of problems for companies and consumers and potentially cause instability in the housing market but it is also very worried that the tax cutting spree could cause inflation to rise to dangerous levels," she said.

"The move that bank officials have made to step in now, just two days after it indicated it would wait until November, smacks of a bit of panic and also of frustration that the government appears to be digging in its heels, reluctant to perform a political U-turn."

Kwarteng meets with bankers to calm market turmoil

In response to the Bank of England's move, the Treasury said that the intervention was needed to tackle "significant volatility" and market dysfunction, rather than the chancellor's tax cuts.

Jim Leaviss, M&G's CIO for fixed income, said that the Bank of England having to intervene to mitigate the damage done by the government "is not a good look".

"The IMF - traditionally raising its eyebrows at emerging markets finance ministers - took the unusual step of criticising UK policy last night. We have the rating agencies also waiting in the wings, and a credit rating downgrade is a possibility too," he said.

Long-dated gilts 'still vulnerable'

Donald Phillips, co-head of the Liontrust Global Fixed Income team, said that while the Bank's intervention will prevent a run on the gilt market for now, quantitative easing is unlikely to be anything other than "a very short-term fix" whilst inflation remains a problem.

"We hope this is buying the UK government time to address the flaws in their profligate fiscal policies, affording them some room to bring to parliament a plan based on the reality of the economy we have. Failure to address their fiscal plan, we believe, will likely lead to more pain in government bonds down the line," he said.

Orla Garvey, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said that the measures will continue to leave long-dated gilts vulnerable.

"This probably reduces the tail risk of endless stop outs causing real yields to continue spiralling higher. But starting quantitative tightening while maintaining quantitative easing will cause confusion around tightening rates," she said.

"It also does not change the fact that there is a huge amount of issuance coming in the years to come, and the Bank of England will not be here to buy it. The primary concern is that markets see this as something to be tested, and I do not believe the bank will want to set this precedent."

IMF urges UK government to re-evaluate Mini Budget

Bethany Payne, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, said that today's announcement "will stem some of the tide of selling flows" expected this week, but is "only a sticking plaster to a much wider problem".

"The IMF warned the UK government overnight to ‘re-evaluate' tax cuts, but did the Bank of England just give them the green light to continue with their plans? Certainly, the market would have benefited more from the government blinking first, not the other way around," she said.

"With the Bank of England buying long-dated bonds, and therefore showing willingness to restart quantitative easing when markets become jittery, this should provide some comfort to investors that there is a gilt yield backstop."

However, Payne added that raising bank rates while also engaging in quantitative easing in the short run "is an extraordinary policy-quagmire to navigate" and potentially speaks to a continuation of currency weakness and continued volatility.