It is the highest level seen since 2008 and an attempt to manage soaring inflation and spiralling price rises.

Today's increase takes the base rate to 2.25% and marks the seventh consecutive hike from the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee.

Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

The increase was less hawkish than some analysts were expecting, with the market pricing in a more aggressive 75 basis point rise ahead of the announcement.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: "The vote was by no means unanimous. There was a 5-4 split in favour of a 50bps increase. Three members voted to raise rates by a more aggressive 75bps while one member voted for a more moderate 25 basis point hike."

She added that today's announcement suggested the Bank of England is concerned about the UK's economic deteriorating outlook amid the looming threat of recession.

"The central bank's decision was more dovish than markets expected, particularly following the Fed's hawkish 75-basis point rise yesterday and the recent depreciation for the pound," she added.

Meanwhile, Hargreaves Lansdown's Susannah Streeter described the move as the start of an "economic tug-of-war" between the Bank and Liz Truss's government.

"This is a more prudent pull on the on the monetary policy rope than had been widely expected," she said. "Policymakers are digging in their heels and will be bracing for the counterattack from the Treasury, with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng widely expected to be hanging tight on his resolve to cut taxes to try and stimulate growth, with the mini-budget set to be announced tomorrow.

"Team Bailey at the Bank of England want to squeeze demand out of the economy, to try and stop the spiral of prices, while Team Truss want to stimulate it, risking prolonging the pace of rate hikes."

The rise comes as the net supply of government bonds to the market is being exacerbated by quantitative tightening. However, Hinesh Patel of Quilter Investors, said money trends suggest the inflationary pulse is in the rear-view mirror.

He said: "Coupled with the hit to business confidence and consumer spending power this year, we expect the Bank will be hiking into a rapidly deteriorating, but not disastrous, environment.

"For investors, this has now produced one of the most prospectively attractive set-ups for fixed income assets in at least a decade."

'A laggard'

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, noted that the Bank looks like "something of a laggard" compared to its international peers.

"Given the much larger rate increases we have seen from a number of central banks across the world, a 50bps increase actually looks rather small today," he said.

"Market attention will now move to the fiscal announcement from the government tomorrow, which looks set to deliver a significant easing in fiscal policy.

"Given the degree of underlying inflation pressure in the economy, this fiscal easing will almost certainly be met by a series of further interest rate hikes from the BoE."

The pace of further rate hikes remains uncertain given the Bank's data-dependent approach, and what appears to be differing opinions within the MPC.

Nonetheless, some commentators have already predicted the Bank's next move, or rather, what they feel the next move should be.

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist within global fixed income at Goldman Sachs AM, said: "Putting aside any reduced inflationary pressure from energy, a tight labour market and upside wage risks strengthen the case for further frontloading of rate hikes.

"In our view, a 0.75% increase in November followed by a 0.5% rise in December is warranted, so that the Bank Rate reaches 3.5% by the end of the year."