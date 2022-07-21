A Fresh Take: Ethical investing

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
1 min read
The latest episode of A Fresh Take
The latest episode of A Fresh Take

In this podcast series, Investment Week speaks people from all walks of life about how they see the asset management sector.

In this episode of Investment Week's A Fresh Take, Elliot Gulliver-Needham, reporter, speaks to:
• Whitney Voute, head of investor relations at US Solar Fund
• Jack Chellman, head of strategy and comms at the Global Returns Project
• Rev Andrew Harper, chief responsibility officer at Epworth Investment Management
• Cam Bourne, head of product at The Big Exchange

They discuss how they began their careers, the evolution of ESG investing and how the industry needs to improve to attract younger and more diverse employees.

You can listen here or below:

 

