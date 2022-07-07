Industry in 'wait and see' mode as UK outlook post-Boris looks cautiously optimistic

"This development is undoubtedly positive for the UK market, the UK economy and its voters," said James Penny, chief investment officer at TAM Asset Management.

"The UK economy will always respond positively to a firm hand on the tiller of the country, so this is only a benefit for the economy and its prospects as we head into a time of economic contraction," he explained.

Adding that while clear market winners are not "immediately apparent", the successor to Johnson is likely to have a "softer stance" with regards to Brexit negotiations and that could boost UK domestic businesses.

Laura Foll, UK equities manager at Janus Henderson, agreed, adding that the appointment of a new leader will remove part of the overhang of UK equities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Azad Zangana, senior European economist and strategist at Schroders, and James Lynch, fixed income manager at Aegon Asset Management, are more cautious and think the future depends on Johnson's replacement.

"A return to traditional Conservative politics will probably bring about some austerity over the next few years, but also a return to business friendly policies," Zangana said. "However, another populist politician could lead to more of the same approach for the economy."

More of the same being a boost to near-term growth but higher inflation and higher public borrowing as a result.

Lynch said the immediate reaction from markets signalled more fiscal easing than was the case under former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, however this remains uncertain.

Market Movers Blog: Pound and markets upwardly volatile on Johnson resignation

Not all see the events of the past 48 hours as positive though.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton, thinks the political merry-go around adds yet more uncertainty to the economic outlook.

"It can only discourage investors, particularly international ones, from committing capital to the UK, either in financial markets or corporately," he said. "Indeed, they could withdraw capital on fears of a change of regime. That is not good news for sterling."

Eyes on sterling

The immediate reaction following news of the prime minister's resignation was a jump in sterling, which gained 0.5% against the dollar, up from $1.193 to $1.199.

"The pound has been looking for any excuse to bounce against the dollar following its drubbing lately," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

Sterling impacts areas of the UK equity market differently. Those companies with substantial overseas earnings, which are mostly included in the FTSE 100, will see a positive benefit, while some domestic companies, that tend to be in the FTSE 250, will see further upward cost pressure.

Graf noted that if Sterling continues to strengthen he would see it as an opportunity to sell "given the prevailing economic malaise".

However, Chris Metcalfe, IBOSS CIO, highlighted that for UK investors a weakening pound cushions the equity market losses for some areas of the market.

Metcalfe added that, in general, he believes "this change of PM will have little overall impact, at least that is observable".

Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street, agreed and added that it does "little to change the macroeconomic reality" where "the toxic mix of rising household costs, particularly domestic energy costs, and slowing growth look likely to test any future leader".