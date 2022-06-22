Gravis' Argent: Rising energy prices creates 'more potential' for clean energy

Will Argent, manager of the Gravis Clean Energy Income fund
Will Argent, manager of the Gravis Clean Energy Income fund

The continued energy disruption from the Russian invasion of Ukraine raising prices has benefited clean energy, as nations look to replace Russian fuels.

"The world is now looking to where it can replace lost Russian fossil fuels," said Will Argent, manager of the Gravis Clean Energy Income fund. "If everybody shuts off Russian fuel or refuses to pay roubles, I think everybody would like to source it from somewhere else, if they can." While in the short term fossil fuels such as natural gas may experience an increase in production, Argent argued that the rise in energy prices and reluctance to continue to depend on Russian fuel leaves room to push renewables through to the masses. The fund is up 48.8% in the last three years, compared ...

