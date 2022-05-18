Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

Train started his presentation to the investment community by apologising. While he acknowledged that it was not going to make clients feel better, he said it would make him feel "marginally better".

"The performance of this trust over the last 18 months has not met my expectations," he said. "I am sorry for that…All I can say is that I sincerely hope that performance is going to improve soon."

So far this year to 17 May, the £1.9bn trust has lost 12.2% and been worse off than both the FTSE All Share, which is only down 0.02%, and its fellow UK Equity Income trusts, down 3.5%, according to Morningstar data.

Since the beginning of 2021, the underperformance has been more stark with the trust losing 6.2% and the FTSE All Share gaining 18.3%.

UK inflation soars to 9% in April

Train previously apologised this time last year for short-term week performance on the trust.

However, Train went on to say that when performance picks up, it will not be because of changes to the portfolio, stating his investment philosophy had not changed.

The manager went into both quantitative and qualitative detail on a handful of his portfolio companies to evidence his conviction.

He pointed out, for example, the total return of the shares of the London Stock Exchange Group, which is the third largest holding at 10.1% of the portfolio, has been superior to Alphabet's over the past ten years.

The manager also flagged Diageo, the top holding in the concentrated fund at 12.7%, which he felt should be a core holding in every mandate. "I find it hard to conceive of a company that offers more certain protection against monetary inflation," he stated.

UK market woes

Despite Train's convictions on his stocks he was clearly distressed by the state of the UK market and presented numerous slides showing the discrepancy between the UK and US markets and some of the companies he owns versus their US peers.

One slide, which he said "gives him nightmares" showed that since 1999 the S&P had jumped 279.2%, the MSCI World was up 164.3%, while the FTSE All Share hit just 29.2%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth seeks to reassure investors following 24.7% fall

He also highlighted Burberry, which is trading on 13x price to earnings versus Moncler, which is on 29x, and questioned how that was possible given they are both medium sized luxury businesses with core franchise in outerwear.

Train concluded that he thinks "somebody is going to make a lot of money over the next few years investing in unloved UK companies" and he "sincerely hopes we have enough of them in a strategy to participate".

HL's Woodford problem

One of Train's comparisons between UK and US companies was Hargreaves Lansdown versus Charles Schwab, which are trading on 15x P/E and 22x respectively.

However, when questioned on HL further, which is down 40.6% over the past six months, he pointed to the overhang of the Woodford scandal.

"Three years to this month since the suspension of the Woodford fund and there still has not been any official report on that set of circumstances," the manager said. "There needs to be a cleansing and a certainty that people who were participants in that to a greater or lesser extent, either they need to be sued or exonerated. People are maybe waiting for that."

He also highlighted the founders have been persistent sellers and the company has continuously issued a special dividend, instead of spending it on technology, which he thinks would be a better use of the money.