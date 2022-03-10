IW Podcast: Transitioning from fossil fuels

Four industry experts


Investment Week Podcast


In this Investment Week podcast, deputy news editor Alex Rolandi is joined by four industry experts to discuss the transition away from fossil fuels.

In the episode they discuss the challenges posed by the transition away from fossil fuels and what role investment can play to drive any necessary change, as well as how the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine could have a knock-on effect on net zero goals.

Our guests are:

•James Alexander, CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association
•Marianne Zangerl, head of ESG for fixed income at abrdn
•Paul Udall, lead portfolio manager on Lombard Odier's climate transition strategy
•Tony Coveney, managing director and head of infrastructure asset management at ThomasLloyd

