Outlook 2022: What is next for ESG as the dust settles on COP26?

For investors focused on sustainability, 2021 was a year dominated by the run-up to and takeaways from November's COP26 climate change negotiations in Glasgow.

Although the Glasgow Climate pact arguably did not go far enough in tacking the climate crisis it did move the needle in the right direction, if only by a very small increment, according to asset managers who now give their views on what 2022 has in store for ESG.

"A clear and continued focus on environmental considerations is inevitable as the dust settles on COP26. Regulatory scrutiny is likely to intensify as legislation across both the UK and Europe takes shape," according to Jihan Diolosa, head of responsible investing at Russell Investments.

"We also expect asset managers and owners to further their commitment to meeting carbon emission targets as industry-wide initiatives continue to rapidly gain momentum, with investors of all types being pushed to clearly disclose and articulate their journey plans to meet net-zero goals."

Paul LaCoursiere, global head of ESG Investments at Janus Henderson, highlights how ESG investing is evolving at an unprecedented pace and sees no reason to expect this to slow in the year ahead.

LaCoursiere said that for many firms managing a significant portion of assets for an affiliate, "the historical precedent" has been to make ESG judgements centrally and then apply a one-size-fits-all approach to ESG integration and sustainability across products.

"While intuitive, this fails to address the varying nature of client preferences in terms of sensitivity to sustainability topics or prioritisation of ESG versus financial goals. As ESG practices and theories mature, greater customisation and bespoke solutions for specific portfolios will likely gain more prominence."

If the goal is a net-zero portfolio, divesting appears to be the path of least resistance, especially when it comes to fossil fuels. But that may not even move the needle on achieving a net-zero economy.

The conundrum of either to engage or divest will continue to be a hot topic in 2022.

"Asset managers may need to rethink their approach to engagement. While some investors will want to see their capital allocated to backing a company's sustainability initiatives above financial return, others may not.

"For the financial industry, this poses an interesting question: should asset managers aim to reflect individual preferences in execution of proxy votes and corporate engagement instead of following a central policy or unified approach," LaCoursiere questioned.

2022 will likely be a watershed moment in the EU's ESG regulatory calendar. Starting from 1 January, the EU taxonomy for climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation will come into force.

In the past 12 months, the Sustainable Finance and Sustainability Framework of the EU has gained in content and sophistication, with the early adoption standards such as Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) changing the landscape when it comes to investor disclosures.

"Another key tailwind going in 2022 will be the adoption of the TCFD disclosure requirements becoming mainstream in the industry. We expect to see large pensions schemes adopting the disclosure requirements along with smaller schemes moving in the right direction, which will effectively improve the general understanding of risks and opportunities," Diolosa said.

However, she warned of key issues and headwinds that will follow the ESG space into the new year.

"There is still a real lack of transparency in the industry when it comes to ESG. Improvements in data availability and climate-related disclosures are therefore critical to ensure that investors are on track to meet sustainability goals."

Recent months have also seen multiple reports showing the growth in sustainable investing across the globe.

Issuance of sustainable bonds from corporations and governments worldwide surpassed $1trn for the first time ever this year, more than double all of 2020 issuance. The market is poised to grow at a significant pace next year as well, according Bank of America, the biggest corporate issuer of bonds tied to ESG in the US.

Rebecca Craddock-Taylor, director of sustainable investment at Gresham House, said more ESG investment options will come to market. She quoted Morningstar data from November 2021 that reported that globally, there were as many as 270 new sustainable fund launches in Q3 2021, which is down from 308 new products in Q2 but ahead of the 223 new funds in Q1.

"This is compared to the launch of 505 new ESG funds in 2020 and more than 250 conventional funds which were repurposed to ESG funds".

Diolosa said this ESG momentum is likely to keep going well into 2022.

"This continued flow of capital into ESG-focused investing is driving the growth of sustainable solutions in both the private and public space. We can expect to see the rise of active ownership by investors as the demand to know how their assets are being put to work continues."

Ketan Patel, manager of the EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity fund, said that there are still pockets of the market, which are offering stable and often growing income for ESG investors, allowing them to deliver on their financial commitments whilst maintaining their principles.

"One such pocket is the healthcare industry, which is naturally aligned to the values of many ESG investors, playing a vital role in expanding access to medicine and delivering affordable healthcare."

While predicting the future is always a gamble, rising shareholder pressure, a continued lack of data clarity and the conversation around divestment is guaranteed to keep ESG the number one issue for the entire investment community in 2022.