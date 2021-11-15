COP26 Climate Summit: From fossil fuels to forests - ten things we learned in Glasgow

After two weeks of intense negotiations and an avalanche of sectoral side deals, the COP26 Climate Summit was finally brought to a close by an emotional Alok Sharma late on Saturday night.

The hope is that the new Glasgow Climate Pact, signed off by nearly 200 nations, will play a significant role in curbing future temperature increases, through its calls for enhanced national climate plans, action on methane, a 'phase down' of some fossil fuel subsidies and coal power plans, and enhanced support for developing nations on the frontlines of climate change.

If the Paris Agreement is anything to go by, the impact of the deal is set to soon ripple through the real economy, as the private and public sector work together to bring entire industries and economies in to line with its goals. Forward-thinking businesses and financiers are set to be agents of change as governments look for ways to turn ambition into action - a role clearly not lost on the many private sector players represented at the SEC Centre in Glasgow.

Here, we have picked out ten key takeaways for business leaders from the Glasgow Climate Pact and COP26 Summit:

1. Fossil fuels get named and shamed

For the first time in 25 years of UN climate talks, coal and fossil fuel subsidies have been singled out in an official document. In the COP26 final decision text, known as the Glasgow Climate Pact, countries agree to "accelerating efforts" for the phase-out of "inefficient" subsidies. And it sees countries back a "phase down" of unabated coal power, after a dramatic 11th hour intervention from India on the conference floor saw the initial "phase out" phrasing weakened.

While much of the media coverage has centred on the geopolitical machinations that led to a watering down of the agreement - earlier versions of the text had called for a phasing out of all coal power and fossil fuels subsidies - the reference remains a big win for the Summit's hosts and a major market signal that will play out in investor and company board rooms around the world. It also marks the declining influence of the fossil fuel industry on the conference floor as clean energy economics accelerate and climate impacts become more pointed.

On the sidelines of the conference, meanwhile, 23 countries made new commitments to phase out coal, 25 countries and five financial institutions committed to stop public financing for most fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022, and a handful of countries joined a landmark alliance that aims to end all new oil and gas projects. The landmark $8bn-plus agreement with South Africa to support a just transition away from coal power also provides an exciting template for how emerging economies can be provided with support as they attempt to move onto cleaner development pathways.

In short, the COP26 Climate Summit was historic in that it did not shy away from naming the fossil fuel problem and should hopefully send a powerful signal to the market that the era of oil, gas, and coal is coming to a close. It is highly likely the row over phasing down or phasing out coal power will return in the coming years and the debate at future COPs will no doubt be extended to address oil and gas. Polluters have been put on notice.

2. The 1.5C temperature target stands tall

The 1.5C temperature target - a last minute addition to the Paris Agreement - is now the North Star for ambition in the UN climate process. Overall, the Glasgow Climate Pact reflects language set out in recent IPCC reports around the need to aim for a more ambitious goal than 2C so as to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.

The 1.5C target stood firm despite a coordinated attempt from countries opposed to stronger action to brand the renewed focus on the goal as an attempt to "reopen the Paris Agreement".

The less good news is that the 1.5C target is hanging on by a thread, with COP26 President Alok Sharma noting over the weekend that the goal was "still in reach but its pulse is weak". Research published by Climate Action Tracker warned the sum total of policies and actions being taken by governments would deliver roughly 2.4C of temperature rise, whereas other, more optimistic projections crunched at the conference that take long-term net zero targets into account alongside sector-specific initiatives have suggested temperature rises could yet be held at a more manageable - but still dangerous - 1.8C. All scenarios depend on countries delivering on the hugely ambitious decarbonisation goals they have set.

Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark noted in a briefing this morning that the 1.5C goal, while still feasible, would be difficult to achieve and relied on a dramatic acceleration of action this decade. "There is a realistic pathway to 1.6C or 1.7C, but 1.5C is a huge ask," he said. "We have 98 months to cut emissions by 45 per cent."

3. Countries requested to set tougher 2030 climate plans

Whereas the Paris Agreement required nations to return every five years to set new national climate action plans known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), the Glasgow Climate Pact has significantly accelerated this timeline. Under the new agreement, all countries have been requested to "revisit and strengthen" their 2030 climate plans by the end of next year. Of course, this does not mean all countries will so so - and some have already hinted strongly that they will not - but it is a crucial addition to the text that offers a platform for more ambitious countries to demand ever more action from laggards.

The UK should now join other nations in applying pressure on the likes of China, Indonesia, Russia, Mexico, Australia, Brazil,and others to establish more ambitious 2030 targets as soon as possible, the CCC's Stark said. "These are the countries that need most urgent attention because they haven't got targets that are anywhere close to the projection that we need if we want to keep 1.5C on the table," he said.

Countries have also agreed to submit their post-2030 climate targets on a five yearly cycle, with 2035 plans due in 2025. The pressure on countries to strengthen their climate targets and policies is only going to intensify, sending yet more positive market signals to those investors and companies betting on a rapid transition.

4. Rules on carbon markets finally wrapped

After six years of torturous negotiations, countries finalised the outstanding elements of the transparency and reporting requirements for countries, as well as the rules around carbon markets - issues collectively known as the "Paris rulebook".

The final decision on carbon markets have garnered a mixed reaction from analysts and experts, who have warned that while the rules have been improved, many loopholes remain that open the system up for abuse by companies and countries failing to decarbonise as quickly as possible. While welcoming the crackdown on the 'double counting' of emissions and the end of 'tonne-for-tonne' offsetting practices, observers have warned the rules could still allow the use of "questionable" credits that have negligible impact on levels of atmospheric carbon. As such, calls will continue for the implementation of the new rules on the global carbon market to be accompanied by strict regulation, policing, and monitoring mechanism that can ensure its integrity is assured in practice.

The UN Secretary General has announced that a group of experts is to be formed to scrutinise the offset market, potentially providing a route forward for further reform.

EnergyUK CEO Emma Pinchbeck expressed disappointment in the new framework, warning unclear rules had the potential to would hurt sectors - like her own - making significant reductions to their absolute emissions. "When rules are implemented, we need to make sure countries and companies genuinely decarbonising and using offsets as a last resort are not being cheated by companies doing the wrong thing, using offsets and not going for mitigation," she said, adding that vague rules could undermine the price of carbon markets and in so doing drive critical investment away.

The good news, however, is that the debate can now move on, and countries and companies have a baseline upon which to build a global carbon market that can boost biodiversity, tackles climate change, and reward businesses making real progress on decarbonisation.

5. Some progress on adaptation finance...

The Glasgow Climate Pact calls for funding flows from richer nations to poorer nations for adaptation to double from 2019 levels by 2025, from about $20bn to $40bn. The majority of climate finance to date has gone towards emissions reduction - for instance clean energy - over schemes that boost countries' resilience to escalating climate impacts.

However, negotiators fell short of establishing stricter rules that would deliver a 50:50 split between mitigation and adapatation finance, as recommended in the Paris Agreement, or guaranteeing that a meaningful "share of proceeds" from carbon trading is used to support adaptation in vulnerable countries.

6. ... But Loss and Damage remains a highly charged flashpoint

The issue of 'Loss and Damage' - funding for poorer nations to help cover for the devastation already caused by the climate crisis - has been discussed for more than a decade in the UN climate process, and there were high hopes COP26 would be the first to establish specific finance for it. Hopes were raised early on in the conference when Scotland became the first country in the world to pledge funding specifically to address loss and damage, announcing it would provide £1m to support the survivors of climate disaster.

But in the end, the US and EU reportedly blocked a proposal for the creation of a dedicated facility providing financial support to victims of climate disasters. Developed nations have long feared that agreeing to specific loss and damage financing commitments could open them up to legal liability and see them hit by vast and unlimited compensation claims.

However, despite this long-standing opposition Loss and Damage gained more traction in Glasgow than at any other COP and the final text does set out plans for a 'technical assistance facility' and calls for a 'finance facility' to be discussed at COP27 next year.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation, warned that loss and damage would need to be given a higher billing at next year's COP in Egypt, noting that the Glasgow Summit "had failed to provide immediate assistance for people suffering now".

"I welcome the doubling of adaptation finance as climate impacts are every year stronger, loss and damage must be at the top of the agenda for COP27," she said.

7. The pursuit of net zero finance could reshape markets

Much of the focus naturally centred around industrialised countries failure to meet their 2009 promise to deliver on a $100bn a year goal by 2020, with an earlier version of the text amended to explicitly acknowledge richer nation's failure in this regard. The final document calls on richer nations to find $500bn for the period between 2020 and 2025.

Broken promises on public finance aside, the COP26 Climate Summit made clear that the amount of money required to fund the drive towards global climate goals is counted in the trillions, not billions, and will involve a host of private actors going far beyond the headline £100bn goal. Or as the ECIU's Richard Black noted: "There's a recognition that the $100bn - or the next iteration of the $100bn - is not going to be enough anymore. We need much larger sums that are leveraged by mechanisms outside the UN climate process that can put trillions, not billions, into this."

Setting aside Mark Carney's much-criticised claim that $130tr of global capital stood ready to finance the net zero transition, it is clear that the COP26 Climate Summit kickstarted a critical conversation around how frameworks outside of the UN could be used to unlock funding for climate goals, whether that is through the World Bank, multilateral investment banks, development banks, or private financial institutions working to deliver on their new net zero portfolio pledges.

"If there's one theme that really comes out loud and clear from this COP, it is about money," said former Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd. "These pledges, these ambitions, the delivery can only happen with the money."

8. Business leaders showed up in force

Business played a larger and more significant role at the Glasgow COP than any before it. An avalanche of sectoral side deals that unfolded throughout the conference saw private and public sector players deliver on the Prime Minister's checklist of 'coal, cash, cars and trees'. Observers noted a high density of CEOs represented during the summit, in a break from previous years where large companies would have largely sent representatives from their sustainability, finance, or public relations teams. Many insiders noted how these CEOs were better briefed and more engaged with climate issues than would have been the case even a year ago. "They are getting it in the ear from their kids at home and they are responding," one source noted.

From the Global Coal to Clean Power Statement, which rallied political and business leaders and civil society in support of a commitment to phase out coal power, to a pact that brings together dozens of businesses, governments, and other organisations to phase out internal combustion cars and vans by 2040 - and no later than 2035 in leading markets - these side deals should not be underestimated, despite the absence of universal backing and the presence of occasional loopholes.

The fresh wave of commitments from major private sector players that are designed to drive demand for clean power, zero emission shipping, green steel, electric cars, and other net zero technologies will help accelerate markets in support of the net zero transition. Meanwhile, the significant and vocal presence of business also sent an important signal to governments about the strength of the desire across the private sector for accelerated climate action.

"It felt like the COP we should have had 20 years ago," said the CCC's Chris Stark. "Civil society made its voice heard - as it always does - but so did business. You have an interesting moment where world leaders are being pushed on both sides… We saw a huge amount of momentum from commerce to tackle some of the big issues for the first time. I think that's because the economics are in a much better place for decarbonisation than they've ever been. I think that is a really good omen of what should come after Glasgow."

9. Countries sign historic pact to reverse deforestation

Early on in the Summit, more than 100 countries came together to commit to first halve and then reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. The announcement has been widely celebrated as a major coup for both the climate and biodiversity, given the staggering rate of deforestation around the world and its ability to undermine climate goals. While previous deforestation pledges have failed spectacularly, observers have expressed that hope that this pledge differs from the peldges of the past in that it is backed by billions of dollars of public and private funding.

The UK is among 12 countries that have collectively pledged to provide £8.75bn of public finance to developing countries in support of the target, backing schemes to restore degraded land, tackle wildfires, and support Indigenous communities that steward forests, with a further £5.3bn earmarked from the private sector.

10. Methane faces a reckoning

Campaigners and energy experts have long dubbed methane emissions as the 'low hanging fruit' of climate action. The polluting fossil fuel is more potent than carbon dioxide, but is more immediately and easily treatable: the International Energy Agency estimates that three quarters of total oil and gas methane emissions could be avoided, with nearly half of those treated with zero cost to the producer.

COP26 marked a turning point on methane, with the final text "inviting" nations to "consider further actions to reduce by 2030 non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, including methane". Meanwhile more than 100 counties have signed up to the US-EU Global Methane Pledge, which brings together countries that have slashed their emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and the bilateral agreement between the US and China also explicity referenced a shared desire to tackle methane.

However, many have noted that sectoral deals to tackle agriculture emissions remained largely off-menu at the conference, despite the sector's significant impact on deforestation, biodiversity loss, and methane and carbon emissions.