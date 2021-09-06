ESG investors face new challenge as tighter regulation leads to greenflation

A single onshore wind turbine requires more than four tons of copper

An array of countries and nearly 1,400 companies with a combined revenue of over $11.4trn aim to cut net carbon-dioxide emissions to zero in the coming decades, according to a report by NewClimate Institute. This push for a green economy is increasing demand for materials needed to build a cleaner future.

Renewable energy generation is up to five times more copper intensive than conventional power, according to Calamos research.

Building a single 100-megawatt wind farm requires 30,000 tons of iron ore, 50,000 tons of concrete, and 900 tons of non-recyclable plastic for the blades. A single onshore wind turbine requires more than four tons of copper.

However, the tighter environmental regulations are fuelling greenflation: rising prices for metals and minerals that are key to renewable energy such as copper or aluminium.

The question that investors now face is: what do these shoots of greenflation mean for their portfolios, and should they be worried?

"Of course," Harry Thompson portfolio manager at King & Shaxson Ethical Investing, told Investment Week. "Investors need to be wary of anything that has the potential to erode margins and profitability."

He believes some of the "greeninflationary" pressures are transitory, "but what will not be transitory are higher costs because of tighter environmental regulation".

It's a material world

China is moving away from its manufacturing-heartland image, filled with smelting factories pumping huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Beijing has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, leaving aluminium producers that run on coal-fired power in the government's crosshairs.

Aluminium, considered one of the dirtiest minerals to produce, is used in most clean energy technologies but especially solar, where it accounts for 85% of photovoltaic components.

Stringent new environment rules across countries have constrained supply as demand surges, raising prices.

Copper is up 48% from one year ago and aluminium has soared 52%, according to Bloomberg data.

Estimates from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) put the price of the net zero transition at $33trn, but asset managers say the physical risks from climate change are far costlier.

"Even if there are higher costs associated with responsible investing as a result, the costs of failing to address pressing environmental and social issues is considerably higher," John Fleetwood, director of responsible and sustainable investing at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, said.

"I do not see [greenflation] as an issue for investors to lose sleep over," he added.

More than greenflation risks, Wim Van Hyfte, Candriam's global head of ESG investments and research, sees regulation, societal trends and changing consumer behaviour towards a more circular and environmentally friendly economy as presenting a "clear long-term investment opportunity" for portfolio managers.

"The financial cost of extreme heatwaves in Canada, wild fires in Australia and California and the extreme flooding of late in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, in my opinion, far outweigh greenflation concerns," he added.

The great ESG paradox

While environmental policymakers dream of a circular economy where resource extraction and waste is minimised, the transition is likely to be resource intensive.

"From an ESG perspective, it will be unavoidable to use fossil energy in the years to come to make the transformation possible, before it can be entirely replaced by renewable energy," said Henrik Pontzen, head of ESG at Union Investment.

Still, Pontzen warned that this "is not an excuse" for the continued use of coal or fracking, brown material and methods that cannot be transformed.

For Fleetwood, asset managers should not seek to solve the paradox. They should focus, instead, on managing it.

"Reliance on dirty inputs will decrease over time or the efficiency of their use will improve. Substitutes will be discovered or new technologies will provide solutions which decrease reliance on less sustainable inputs."

Investors can even reap benefits from greenflation. Sectors that benefit from innovation and technologies that create energy efficiencies are likely to do well.

Van Hyfte pointed at hydrogen as a good example that investors should keep their eyes on.

"Hydrogen will impact the chemical and industrial sector and create long-term opportunities for early adopters - and investors - of new technologies in this space."

Even if the push to adopt sustainable practices and ESG investing drives inflation, investors say it is worth the cost.

"Greenflation will undoubtedly lead to some unexpected skews in the journey to a more sustainable future, but I cannot foresee fatally compromising the imperative driving it," Fleetwood said.