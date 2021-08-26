Jackson Hole predictions: Tapering without the tantrum

The predictions come ahead of the annual central banking symposium at Jackson Hole, which has come to achieve legendary status largely through the speeches of former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke, whose speeches between 2007-12 came at key moments.

Tomorrow (27 August), current Fed chair Jerome Powell is set to take to the stage, with most of the industry anticipating some hint towards the tapering of the central bank's coronavirus-related quantitative easing.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming: home of trout fishing and tapering

John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, suggested the Fed has already "successfully prevented a taper tantrum" as the market is "greatly expecting a taper starting this year".

"No one is expecting much new information during the conference, compared to what has been recently said by Powell and other officials, including the minutes of the last FOMC meeting released last week," he said.

William Sels, chief investment officer, private banking and wealth management at HSBC, agreed the decision to begin tapering before the end of the year is "clear", however there is debate as to when this might begin.

"Given that there are still three meetings left this year, markets will look for any clues as to which meeting will see the starting gun fired," Sels explained. "In our view, more progress needs to be made towards full employment, and September is thus unlikely, but it is a close call between November and December."

However, research director at Chelsea Financial Services Juliet Schooling Latter argued that while the expectation has been for "an announcement of sorts at Jackson Hole", this may no longer be the case.

"The expectation had been that there would be an announcement of sorts at Jackson Hole - a timeline as to when tapering would begin and perhaps as early as September," she said. "Expectations seem to have dampened, however, and it could now be a non-event, with the Fed chair preferring to see September data first before any decision is made.

"Whatever is said, I do not expect there to be any surprise."

Paul Rayner, head of alpha strategy rates at Royal London Asset Management, agreed and suggested that the recent legacy of Jackson Hole may be affecting investor judgement.

"We have had some key Jackson Hole events over the years, particularly Bernanke, and I think the market gets all hyped up that we are going to see big events," he explained. "This time, with the Delta variant more in focus, [Powell] may take the opportunity not to say as much as the market is thinking."

Tapering is not tightening

Further uncertainty lies in the result of whatever indication Powell gives tomorrow, and Matthew Cady, investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald, warns investors that "the direction of bond yields when the Fed starts to taper is not a foregone conclusion".

Industry tentatively bullish on US as S&P 500 approaches fastest 100% recovery in history

He explained there are "many different factors" which will weigh on the direction of treasury yields, particularly in market expectations.

"If the Fed starts to taper and the market judges monetary policy to be just that little bit tighter, then it follows that expectations around future economic growth and inflation might also fall a little too, and this would act to pull Treasury bond yields lower, especially so for longer-dated Treasuries."

Gero Jung, chief economist at Mirabaud Asset Management, added to this conversation, reminding investors that "tapering is not quantitative tightening" and the Fed's balance sheet will continue to grow this year.

While the market seems prepared for the tapering of the Fed's QE programme, Shane O'Neill, head of interest rate trading at Validus Risk Management, warned the "risk seems skewed" and the best that can be hoped for is "a calm market".

"Hedgers negatively exposed to higher rates should be cautious about this market complacency, with upcoming fed action likely to move rates higher over the next six to 12 months," he said.

"Hedgers also have an incredible opportunity to take risk off the table with minimal associated costs. Medium-term rates and interest rate volatility are close to multi-year lows, while the initial cost-of-carry on medium-term swaps is below its long-term average.

"Wait-and-see hedgers in 2013 had many regrets, so if there is debt to be fixed, now feels like a sensible time to take that uncertainty off the table - there is more than enough uncertainty to replace it."