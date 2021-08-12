Experts predict UK economy will recapture pandemic losses by end of 2021

The figure, reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning (12 August), includes a 1% rise in June and is "strongly ahead" of US and European equivalents, according to Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments.

He called the figures "a stunningly strong rate of growth compared to other western economies on a like-for-like basis", but warned this "record pace" is unlikely to continue now that coronavirus restrictions have been largely factored in to growth forecasts.

"Consumer expenditure drove the increase over the second quarter despite a rise in coronavirus infections and a lot of that spending will likely cool from these levels," he said.

"It is worth remembering that the 'pingdemic' fiasco is not reflected in this quarterly print, which will see some downward pressure on growth in the next quarterly print."

The term 'pingdemic' refers to a surge in alerts from the National Health Service's Covid-19 mobile phone app, which caused havoc for British food producers, retailers and pubs amid warnings supply chains were nearing breaking point.

However, Rupert Thompson, CIO at Kingswood, predicted economic activity "still looks on track to recapture all of its pandemic losses by year-end", even if the 'pingdemic' is likely to take it down a notch in July.

The 4.8% Q2 rise in GDP was underpinned by a sharp 7.3% increase in consumer expenditure, as the economy finally opened after lockdown. However, wage growth still remains sluggish, while businesses are yet to restart investing.

Steve Clayton, fund manager at HL Select, said that "if businesses pick up the baton and start investing to support growth once more, then we could see upside to our already positive view of the prospects for the UK economy this year".

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, also noted that while the growth in services and manufacturing has remained somewhat "sluggish" so far this year, "there is good reason to be hopeful that our so-called Freedom Day will translate into much stronger growth next month".

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, added that the pace of repair in the UK economy has been "extraordinarily fast" compared to the recovery from the great financial crisis of 2007-2009.

"By the end of this year, output is likely to be comfortably above the pre-pandemic peak, a two year recovery time," he said.

"Massive government support has helped preserve capacity and speed up the rebound. This experience will strengthen the hands of those who believe that government - and public spending - should take a far more active role in countering conventional recessions."