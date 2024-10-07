The Big Interview with Man AHL CIO: 'Game changer' effect of AI on investment landscape is overstated

Advances in generative artificial intelligence are expected to have a profound impact on a wide range of industries, with investment management being no exception.
However, Russell Korgaonkar, chief investment officer at Man Group's systematic investing arm AHL, has raised scepticism about the technology's ability to completely remodel investing practices. "I would have a little bit of caution to say that generative AI is this huge game changer that's going to completely change the investment landscape," he tells Investment Week. "Chances are that the advances in AI and machine learning will have an impact and they have some utility, but that's likely to be a slow evolution, rather than a singular moment and everyone suddenly transitions to us...
