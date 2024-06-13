M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities

She moved to M&G from Robeco Asset Management, where she was global head of fundamental equities, but prior to this her career encompassed roles in portfolio management and equity analysis across global locations including New York and Tokyo. Fedeli joined M&G at a pivotal period for the group and the asset management industry, during which it has enjoyed a resurgence in investment performance, culminating in winning the Group of the Year Award at 2023's Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards. M&G had a strong heritage as a retail-orientated house with a number of star manage...