M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities

Expanding areas of knowledge

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 9 min read

Fabiana Fedeli took on the newly created role of CIO for equities, multi-asset and sustainability at M&G Investments two and a half years ago, bringing with her more than two decades of experience in the investment management industry.

She moved to M&G from Robeco Asset Management, where she was global head of fundamental equities, but prior to this her career encompassed roles in portfolio management and equity analysis across global locations including New York and Tokyo. Fedeli joined M&G at a pivotal period for the group and the asset management industry, during which it has enjoyed a resurgence in investment performance, culminating in winning the Group of the Year Award at 2023's Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards. M&G had a strong heritage as a retail-orientated house with a number of star manage...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Future of Investment Festival in pictures

Investment Week Private Markets Summit in pictures

More on Investment

Stories of the Week: Fed holds interest rate steady; Tories reject capital gains tax hike; UK economic growth flatlines
Investment

Stories of the Week: Fed holds interest rate steady; Tories reject capital gains tax hike; UK economic growth flatlines

Fed; Conservative manifesto; UK economy: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 14 June 2024 • 1 min read
M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities
Investment

M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities

Expanding areas of knowledge

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 13 June 2024 • 9 min read
BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand
Investment

BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand

Shortened name across subsidiaries

Linus Uhlig
clock 12 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot