Amundi CIO: Western markets set for 'slow-motion pain'

Speaking to Investment Week, Mortier argued that a recession in the US had been delayed by a growing deficit, with US growth "artificially pushed by fiscal spending".

Therefore, the CIO predicted that the US would enter a recession in the final quarter of this year, estimating a roughly 1% loss in GDP.

"We are pretty convinced that a recession will come to the US later this year, but the big question is how long it will last and how deep it will be," he said.

Oncoming recession

Mortier said that there were various signifiers that there would be a recession in the US, such as a "big pickup" in reliance on consumer credit.

While the US consumer has continued to be resilient due to a strong job market, Mortier also noted that they have also begun to rely more on credit.

Delinquency on consumer loans have seen "exponential growth", he added, though noted that they were "not yet at a situation of 2008".

The CIO said this was especially worrying as the US economy is "70% driven by the US consumer", and the consumer is less able to spend.

Meanwhile, Mortier warned that the US "has not taken the opportunity, with the very low rates, to modify the structure of debt", unlike countries such as Italy or the UK.

"Soon, we will come to a moment where the debt will start to be much more expensive," he added.

Finally, the CIO also pointed to the post-covid state of corporates, which had seen a backlog of orders and low inventories.

This has since "reduced a lot", he said, as inventories have risen, and consumers are less able to support the increased margins that have emerged since the pandemic.

While the market was somewhat acknowledging these risks, Mortier still said that there was "too much optimism built into the market today".

"We are seeing more and more profit warnings from corporates in the US," he concluded.

In Europe, Mortier reported "marginally better than expected momentum in the southern part of Europe", such as Spain and Italy, while "a worsening picture in the North" such as Germany.

"While we continue to think that recession will be avoided in the south of Europe, Germany already is in a recession," he added.

If this trend continued, the continent would experience a "rebalancing", he said, with "more alignment of interests and more cohesion in Europe".

Policy mistake?

Mortier also warned that in the long-term, Amundi foresaw permanently high inflation as "one of the big issues" for the economy.

The trends of reshoring and energy transition, which he estimated would add between 1-2% per year to inflation, are continuing to develop in the global economy.

Therefore, the CIO envisioned "inflation stabilising over multiple years between 3-4%".

Mortier warned that central bankers "might be tempted to say ‘that is an issue, we need to act on that', and go too far".

"Faced with [inflation], they may be tempted to go the extra mile, and to go too far, and to break the economy, which would be a disaster," he added.