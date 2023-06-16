Speaking on the second day of the Sustainable Investment Festival 2023, keynote speaker Simon Reeve, the travel journalist, adventurer, documentary filmmaker and television presenter, urged delegates to use their power to address ESG issues head-on and make a difference.

Speaking in conversation with journalist and broadcaster Declan Curry on 15 June, Reeve said he had spent the last two decades travelling the world and witnessed the planet changing with massive population growth and the impact of climate change.

SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

He said: "I get the sense that in this room people care about this - and my god, you need to.

"You have a power in this room, at this festival. I wanted to come (and sit here with a tie on) and tell you how much power you have. What you are doing is incredibly important.

"But you need to be pushing it further. Do not let your fears stop you. My god you need to crack on with it.

"What you are doing - I am stepping into this world - is so important. You are on the front line. The impact you can have as individuals is astonishing, never forget that."

Reeve also said he was walking the talk and was a client of ESG specialist firm The Path.

The audience was shown clips from Reeve's travel programmes over the years which focused on ESG issues financial services practices could influence.

SIF 2023: Only 15-20% of firms with 1.5°C targets will meet them

One clip showed the impact a wind farm, partially funded by British investments, had on a region of Mexico. Reeve said the investment made in such projects was evidence of how much influence financial services had on the real world.

"What we all need is leadership - you need leadership, we need your industry to have powerful positive leaders to nudge investments towards the positive," said the presenter.

"In that situation in Mexico, they had positive leadership from the governor to bring about change."

He urged ESG specialists to "break out of this bubble" and reach the wider investment community.

"You have powerful knowledge to share with people. If you are an investment adviser you do not have to give the hard sell, you can put the options out there."

‘Ruined world'

Reeve said without positive change we were "on a trajectory toward a ruined world".

He explained: "The world will be more boring and poorer and less interesting for our children and grandchildren. It will be a diminished world [without action on climate change].

"It has to be down to our leadership. I have seen an absence of leadership. I personally feel that society is moving towards governments that do not believe in governing. That frightens me greatly."

He added that large corporations do sometimes step into that "vacuum".

"If they are run right, they can have positive impacts on a mega scale," he said. "We need some seriously inspiring leadership. Companies can step into a hole when there is an absence of leadership.

"Everyone wants to do the right thing; if you have got a bit of power use it and be proud of it."