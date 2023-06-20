Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

During the last decade of low interest rates, non-financial corporates have leveraged up their balance sheets. However, as rates go up, the manager of the £2bn Allianz Strategic Bond fund said these firms will start "feeling the pain" as their debts come due and they have to refinance at higher costs.

"As they start to refinance these debts, they are going to really feel the crunch, and then they go under," he said. "I think the really big problem is non-financial corporates, but credit spreads are not pricing in any kind of problem here," he said.

Riddell noted that if non-financial corporates enter a period of distress and investors begin withdrawing assets from corporate bond funds, portfolio managers will be forced to sell the bonds.

However, due to the lack of liquidity that has been a structural feature of the credit market since the Global Financial Crisis, he said portfolio managers may not be able to fulfil redemption requests during a wave of selling.

"I think the risk of some kind of market dysfunction, illiquidity shock, lots of people taking money out of corporate bond funds, particularly high yield corporate bond funds, and not being able to do it, is a very big risk," he said.

"Everyone knows about the mismatch between liquidity and the assets they are buying, and if you cannot sell them, you are in trouble. We all know this is a risk, but when will this get exposed? It gets exposed by higher interest rates when corporate earnings are collapsing."

Central banks less likely to step in

According to Riddell, if the Federal Reserve had not spent trillions of dollars of stimulus during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, a "huge number" of bond funds would have gated.

"There were people taking money out of bond funds, and nobody said anything. I think we were days away from a huge crisis," he said.

Riddell said the reason the Fed was able to step in and provide trillions of liquidity is because inflation was very low. US inflation fell to 4% in May, but the Fed's inflation target remains at 2%.

"What saved us in March 2020 was the Fed literally buying this stuff off people. If they do not do QE and you get this fire sale where everyone is trying to liquidate corporate bond funds, what is going to happen? It is going to be a big mess," he said.

Gaurav Saroliya, fund manager, macro unconstrained strategies at Allianz GI, added there is a prevailing view within central banks that part of the reason why "we are saddled" with an inflation problem is because they were so generous with policy stimulus.

"So, next time, they might be more conservative and that feeds into the view that there is the risk that the tail outcome is far greater than the market seems to appreciate," he said.