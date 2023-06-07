The Big Interview with incoming Man Group CEO Grew: Allyship should never be about quiet tolerance

Robyn Grew (pictured) says: 'I was one of those people who didn't struggle with my own identity'.

This could be because of hardships faced at home, in their social circle, or in trying to find self-authenticity in a society that has not always welcomed members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Yet, this is not part of Robyn Grew's story.

Speaking to Investment Week, Man Group's incoming CEO, and one of the very few LGBTQ+ women in senior leadership positions in financial services, says it never occurred to her to be "anything other than I was".

"I was one of those people who didn't struggle, really, with my own identity. That was very freeing; and perhaps I didn't realise how rare that was," she admits.

Although she started out as a lawyer, the Investment Week International Investment Woman of the Year 2022 winner found herself in the investment industry in 1994, and then went on to join GLG, the epitome of ‘masters of Mayfair' hedge fund caricature, as she jokingly describes it.

"There are definitely people who found it difficult to deal with somebody who was willing to be very open about being married to a woman or having a child [with a woman]", she says, but at the same time, she always felt "empowered to just be me".

Grew is set to take over as CEO of Man Group from Luke Ellis in September after more than 14 years at the company, and says even though it may sound trite and kind of "Hallmark card-y", it really is a "privilege to be put in a position where I will lead a firm that I have put my heart and soul into".

But she admits she doesn't know how she could've been "100% in my career" while being distracted "trying to be something I wasn't".

"Maybe I just didn't have the capacity to do that," she says. "But when you become aware of that position, you realise how incredibly hard it is for other people to try and hide, or to try and avoid the pronouns of their partners."

Grew bore witness to those very struggles during her career. She talks about a former colleague, a gay man, who had spent his entire career in the closet.

"It had taken its toll on him from a health and from a stress perspective. Ultimately, there was a female friend he had who used to attend all of the corporate functions with him, and it wasn't his lifelong partner."

Representation

Grew does recognise the progress of LGBTQ+ representation and the ability to talk about more structural issues, such as equal parental and adoption leave, "because we recognise that parents aren't always in traditional male-female formats". She also notes the advance in allowing people to select their own pronouns or what bathroom to use.

She deems these conversations not as politically correct but rather about being "mutually respectful", although they would have never been up for debate 15-20 years ago. "They weren't facilitated and certainly weren't embraced. In some instances, we didn't have the language."

But now her mission is about ensuring she has "the best and brightest people in an organisation".

"I love it when I'm not the smartest person in the room, and it has become an imperative for me to ensure that I enable those people to be the very best they could be."

And it does not stop there, Grew adds. She is adamant in removing any obstacles that could stop talent from being their best selves or in providing any tools necessary for them to succeed.

That is often the case for people who belong to underrepresented groups, but at the same time, it's the different perspective they bring, which Grew wants to nurture and protect.

"I want to bring that richness into the discussion and that is the imperative. So, what drove me, and what drives me today in the same way, is I'm greedy for that quality and engagement [because] it enables the firm to be better at what we do."

Those obstacles, however, cannot be overcome in isolation.

Allyship

Visibility plays a big role, Grew says: "The importance of an organisation demonstrating that anyone can succeed, be senior and have a fulfilling and brilliant career in financial services at one of those old, traditional places - perhaps you might not think that's possible."

But again, that does not come in a vacuum. Allyship is paramount to ensuring everybody is heard, seen and respected. But allyship means more than just tolerance, Grew explains.

True allies are not "quietly in their sitting room" saying they don't mind if somebody is queer and sharing positive commentary on the latest LGBTQ+ TV show they watched.

"That isn't allyship", she says.

"Allyship is the person who speaks up in the meeting and calls out the 'that wasn't okay' moments, even if not meant; the ally, who is the majority, steps in.

"They take the stress, they take the pain, they call it out. Allyship is not a passive thing. It's an active thing.

"Allyship is standing up and leaning in. And what I think you see at Man Group is textbook on that definition. It is the ability for the firm to say 'that's just not who we are'.

"That phrase - that's just not who we are - can apply to any number of things, but it also applies to the way we treat each other, and how we respect each other in the workplace," she adds.

When done properly, Grew says, allyship can create a safe space and a sense of community in the workplace. That is crucial, especially when people may not have the answers they look for but need somewhere, or someone, for guidance and support.

She recognises this transformation is not only happening at Man Group, but at an industry level, with different banks and asset managers talking to each other to share best practices. "There is a commitment in financial services, in our industry, to do a better job."

But there's a long road ahead, Grew admits.

She points to the "huge amount of effort" that is going towards achieving greater diversity and inclusion at every level of the industry but argues: "We still struggle with gender representation; we still struggle to see women at the top of organisations."

This is because the pace of change, according to Grew, is "painfully slow".

But that cannot be a deterrent: "You have to keep going every single day and try again and try harder and try new things - and the next day, repeat".

"Whenever you are trying to change something, your biggest enemy is fatigue; it's hard to keep going when you can't see the results coming thick and fast," she says.

"So, what do we have to do? We do not have to be depressed by it. But I cannot believe - I will not believe - that we, as very smart and capable people who are used to solving very complex and difficult issues, can't find a solution for representation.

"I'm not giving up."