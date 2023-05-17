No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

Katherine Davidson (pictured), joined Baillie Gifford in October 2022 from Schroders to help run the firm's Sustainable Growth fund.

Davidson joined the Edinburgh-based firm from Schroders in October 2022 to help run the group's newly revamped Global Stewardship fund, now the Sustainable Growth fund.

Seven months into her new role, Davidson sat down with Investment Week to discuss what life was like at the firm, and the difference between working in the City versus Calton Square.

One thing that struck her was how long-term thinking was truly entrenched in the firm's DNA, seeping into daily office conduct.

The fund group's website details its "long-term vision", and Davidson said all of the managers and members of the investment team were focused on that notion.

She said that no one on the investment floor used Bloomberg terminals, with many not even using additional monitors, instead opting to work from just their laptops.

"I had to lobby for a Bloomberg terminal when I arrived," Davidson said. "It made me feel like I was old school having one, I was used to the traditional systems."

She said encouraging colleagues to sit and discuss research "does make a difference" to daily proceedings.

"It changes the vibe," she said. "I think it is much healthier to not have your Bloomberg blue and green tickers in front of you the whole time."

This results in the practice of not discussing daily performance, which Davidson said was a big change from her time at Schroders.

"To be clear, I do not think Schroders is a short-term place relative to the vast majority of the industry, but we got sent our performance daily," Davidson said.

She explained: "You were sent your portfolio, and all the other portfolios on your desk, every day and how it had delivered."

"When I tell people at Baillie Gifford we did that, it is mind blowing [for them]," she said.

"They do not know what my performance was last quarter. It is a really different atmosphere."

Incentivised to think long-term

Baillie Gifford investment specialist Alasdair McHugh said that if the practice of daily performance reviews was a regular one in a company Baillie Gifford was looking to invest in, it would be raised as a serious red flag.

"If we got a hint that they were going to be focused on intraday returns, we would recuse ourselves, definitely," he said.

Instead, the Baillie Gifford managers sit down roughly once a year and go through a full portfolio review, Davidson said.

This focus on the long-term was compounded by the company's pay structure and decision to remain a private company.

Davidson said that everyone's pay at Baillie Gifford was based on rolling five-year numbers, "whereas I think the rest of the industry is one and three, if not worse," she said.

This meant that pay was not "comped on one year numbers".

"You are incentivised structurally to think about longer periods," she said.

The private company aspect was another deliberate choice from the firm, which Davidson said enabled this style of thinking, and not something she had appreciated the impact of before she joined.

On the firm's website, Baillie Gifford states: "We are research-driven, patient and prepared to stand apart from the crowd. And because we are an independent partnership without outside shareholders, you [the client] are our priority."

Davidson said: "The partners are thinking in infinite terms of their holding periods. The fact there are not any external shareholders means you are not worried about your own quarterly earnings or financial results, so it makes it a lot easier to focus on investing for the long term as well."

A challenging period

While the practice of long-term thinking has helped Baillie Gifford create a name for itself, Davidson agreed the irony was not lost that a firm which made of habit of not discussing performance was going through a challenging period itself.

Research carried out by Investment Week found that across the IA North America, IA Global and major UK equity sectors, several Baillie Gifford funds suffered the worst maximum drawdowns in 2022, and looking back at performance to early 2021, its portfolios had sunk down the return tables.

"When I told people where I was going to they replied with ‘oh no, a growth house'," Davidson said. "When I came up and did my visits and spoke to people, I noted there is very little discussion about that sort of macro thing."

"I think initially I thought, ‘if we do not talk about performance, do we lose the focus on the client?'".

But this concern did not materialise for Davidson, who said managers are constantly reminded this was not ‘their' money, but ‘clients' money' — language they had to use in all research reports and press releases.

This meant they were not separated from what clients were experiencing, even if they did not look at the daily figures, she explained.

The manager noted the declines in assets under management during the past couple of years had been primarily driven by market movements and declining valuations, rather than client outflows.

In 2022, net client flows accounted from roughly £20bn of sinking assets, comprising around 18% of total losses.

"Clients have overwhelmingly stayed", she said, adding that many have been invested with the firm "for quite a long time".

"From a personal point of view, there are pros and cons because it is quite challenging to go out and try and pitch a product that has tough performance," she said.

"However, that gives us a backdrop to talk about the lessons we have learned and the changes we have made, and it is not bad to start your track record at a low watermark."