LGIM's Pioch: Investing in diversity should not be done in 'isolation'

'Greater inclusion and diversity among decision makers leads to better decision-making, better decisions for clients, and also better results for stakeholders'.

Several funds have been launched to market focusing on greater gender diversity and opportunities for women, and similarly for people of colour, such as the Mirova Women Leaders Equity fund and the SoftBank Opportunity Growth fund.

But for investors wanting to align their monies with LGBTQ+ issues, Investment Week spoke to Andrzej Pioch, fund manager at Legal and General Investment Management, to see there were similar opportunities widely available.

Although this could, arguably, be the natural evolution of investing in D&I, the case for LGBTQ+-focused investing is still very weak, Pioch argued.

This is largely due to an overall lack of data on LGBTQ+ people, both on a company and wider industry level, he said.

Disclosure on LGBTQ+ employees is still voluntary, and the UK only started collecting data on this group in 2021 when the census included questions regarding people's sexuality for the first time.

On top of this, Pioch said, LGBTQ+ people need to be given time to feel safe enough to be open about who they are, so the data available may not capture an accurate picture.

Isolation

But even if the figures were available, Pioch said he would not invest solely from an LGBTQ+ perspective or in LGBTQ+ products.

"For me, it really is about diversity as a whole. Greater inclusion and diversity among decision makers leads to better decision-making, better decisions for clients, and also better results for stakeholders," he said.

The manager continued: "We also should not lose sight of the power of fighting each other's corners, rather than developing products in isolation. Because improving inclusion for LGBTQ+ individuals, ultimately, I hope, will create a better environment for other minorities as well."

According to Pioch, investing in diversity should not come in silos, but the push for overall inclusion should represent everyone.

To make sure fund managers are achieving D&I targets, Pioch said this can only be done through active engagement and by setting clear criteria and requirements of what is expected of the companies they are invested in.

LGIM has its own ESG score, and the fund manager said, if a company has fewer than 30% of women in their workforce, management, executive or board level, it will automatically get a negative score.

This evolves into engaging with companies to encourage the meeting of targets as well as greater disclosure, Pioch explained.

Public accountability

Many companies have made public pledges on their D&I targets, giving investors something specific to hold them accountable to, and investors can also make public promises about what it will do if those targets are not met.

"A few years ago, we said to FTSE 100 boards that we would vote against the re-election of their chairs [if they had] all-white boards," Pioch said, and if they did not achieve female representation by 2022. The target was extended by "a couple more years" for FTSE 250 companies, he said.

Pioch explained, if companies fail to meet such requirements, they will face voting sanctions. Last year, for example, LGIM voted against the re-election of chairs of 70 companies because they lacked gender diversity on their boards and at an executive level.

Since the pledge to vote against re-election was made publicly, and LGIM is a key shareholder, companies are more willing to meet those criteria and improve their disclosure procedures, "since they know that we will go up and tell the market about it" if they are not met, he added.

So far, he said, 49 of the firms LGIM has invested in are still falling short and they will face further voting sanctions for the same reasons.

By following through on its ESG statements, managers can send "a very clear signal that we disapprove of the strategy or the direction that [the companies are] taking", Pioch explained. "That will then trigger a conversation with the company and we will keep putting that pressure."

Once the companies meet those D&I minimum standards, voting sanctions are withdrawn, according to LGIM's policy.

Pioch said it is "quite amazing" how much can be achieved through engaging and having a dialogue with companies, but more importantly, it shows "just how important our industry is in driving that change".