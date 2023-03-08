Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

This kind of disparity is rife across various industries, but is particularly an issue in financial services.

While movements and agendas have been put in place, more work clearly needs to be done across the board to achieve gender parity in terms of job roles, pay and opportunities.

But the end goal should not be fitting women into the pre-existing, male-biased moulds that are already not conducive with having broader diversity, not just when it comes to gender, but ethnic and sexuality diversity as well.

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

This was something Helena Morrissey was conscious of when she helped build the Diversity Project's new Pathway programme, which has been designed to develop and train female fund managers.

Fixing the system

Speaking to Investment Week about the project, as well as the headwinds women face in the industry, Morrissey said the course covered technical skills, such as stock picking, FX and quant training, but also behavioural skills and employing voice coaches to help with presenting skills.

But the goal was not to give women the skills to act like men, she said.

"It is not about emulating men and to feel that that is the only way to be highly rated and respected," explained Morrissey, something which rang true outside the context of the course.

She added: "Ultimately, that is something that has held [women] back up until this point, and the well-known expression comes in here is: we are not fixing the women but fixing the system. And often, companies have gone on about fixing the proportion of women they have by trying to squeeze them into the system that is already in place."

Female experts leading the way on asset management boards

Morrissey gave an anecdote that she used at the launch of the Pathway programme back in January of having been the only woman in her 16-strong investment team during her tenure as a fund manager in 1990, and then while recently having coffee with a peer was told that this was still the case three decades later.

"Her opening line was ‘the problem is, I am the only woman in a team of 15'."

Often it is not that there is an active case against hiring women from the powers that be, but rather an issue with "recruiting in your own image", Morrissey said, as generally men are simply not putting themselves in someone else's shoes.

She said there will be men who are now very senior who grew up in a different time and "cut their teeth in the industry in a different era and do not in any way have a negative thought about women working", but the headwinds women face about expectations in the workplace, entrenched attitudes and managing pregnancy and career development are just not things that they have had to centre on themselves.

"They have had different life experiences," she added.

Gender pay gap still too high

Many of them did not have to confront the reality of this disparity until the first big gender pay gap studies came out in 2017 when "a lot of firms were genuinely shocked by their gender pay gap data".

"Because I think, they thought in a time of equal pay for equal roles, how could this be happening?"

Transitioning to today, and recruitment and the appetite from women is there to enter these analytical fields, like fund management, but it is still unrealised.

Nominate now: Investment Week launches Women in Investment Awards 2023

In the signup to the female fund managers programme, each firm was given two slots, and some did not think that they could fill that. Virtually all of them had ten times as many women asking to take part.

"And now they are asking ‘what should we do' with the ones who cannot do the course," Morrissey said.

"Mainly, please just do not ignore that piece of information... think all of the evidence over many, many years suggests that women often find it hard to signal their ambition."

This is a "classic situation" regarding women in finance, Morrissey added, but can almost definitely be seen in many other industries.