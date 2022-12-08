Finsbury Growth & Income trust NAV down 5.8% after 'relentless shocks'

This compared to growth in the NAV of 10.6% in 2021.

The total loss per share for the year was 53.4p per share. This is versus a return in 2021 of 88p per share.

The total dividend declared for the year was 18.1p per share, up from 17.1p per share last year, an increase of 5.8%.

During the year, the trust's share price total return was a drop of 5.6%, down from a growth of 6.3% in 2021.

Simon Hayes, chairman of the trust, said the year under review has seen "significant price volatility and shifts in investors' risk appetites", due to wider market and economic volatility.

This included rising interest rates and inflation, domestic political turmoil, and the many devastating effects of the war in Ukraine, he said, which led to "poor absolute returns from most major asset classes, a strengthening dollar and a sell-off in more speculative equity sectors".

Nick Train, who manages the fund, pointed to better second half year performance, adding: "I sincerely hope this recent trend continues".

It is, he added, "disappointing to me to have to report on a second consecutive year of my underperformance of your Company's benchmark".

He blamed UK-focused holdings such as Hargreaves Lansdown and Schroders, which have he said, "suffered a miserable year in terms of their share prices (along with others in this sector), even though their businesses have grown".

Train said: "I can only hope investor sentiment will improve towards the UK wealth management industry and, indeed, for the whole UK stock market."

He added that while it is easy to categorise his investment approach "as purely "defensive", we do not see it as such".

Instead Train said it is his "hope" that by holding concentrated positions in "exceptional and predictable companies", including AG Barr, Experian, Fever-Tree, Rathbones, Remy Cointreau and Hargreaves Lansdown and Schroders, that "we can not only protect our shareholders' savings in difficult times, but also generate competitive absolute returns over longer periods".