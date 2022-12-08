Biodiversity: An investment opportunity to save nature

We want to give him the opportunity to interact and explore nature in a way we never had. Frankly it is a pain. The meeting point is in the opposite direction to work and getting him suitably dressed is quite the scene. But he loves it. And this brings me hope.

And that is precisely the point. Biodiversity gives so much to us, but without a regular connection to nature, it is very difficult to recognise its irreplaceable value.

Our society's growing detachment from its natural surroundings has resulted in an unprecedented rate of species loss, some fear as much as 10,000 times faster, and it has not been without consequence.

With COP15, the largest biodiversity conference in a decade, taking place in Montreal from 7-19 December, there has never been a more opportune moment to invest in safeguarding and restoring nature.

The severity of climate action failure and natural resource crises occurring from mass biodiversity loss has been well documented now by the World Economic Forum, but the $10.1trn of annual business opportunities from biodiversity loss reduction initiatives are less understood.

Institutional investors are grappling to combine the two and this offers a glimmer of hope.

A mind-bending task, but by no means impossible. It is also in their economic interest. These financial behemoths seek to mitigate biodiversity risks, whilst simultaneously harnessing the emerging investment opportunities.

More returns, lower risk and doing a good thing. Who would not be interested?

It is not all flowers and butterflies though, you have to get your knees dirty too. Uncovering opportunities can be a pain-staking challenge, but the process can be a reliable source of alpha generation. Lamentably there are no shortcuts.

Contrary to popular belief, biodiversity investing is not simply an extension of climate investing, so no quick fix there.

Conservation academics highlight three decades of skewed policy focus and research funding priorities as central to shaping the common misconception.

Interestingly, analysis of the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) threatened species data suggests climate is not even a top five cause.

We are dealing with a whole other crisis.

A host of data providers have created complex models to estimate company biodiversity footprints, but unfortunately this is not the panacea either.

Companies with low footprints, such as in IT and healthcare sectors, will not necessarily earn higher profits from biodiversity loss reduction.

However this mindset of linking biodiversity action to business outcomes is critical to finding investments, and it is best done through competitive analysis.

In the near term, biodiversity loss must be tackled in high-impact sectors.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and aquaculture are responsible for nearly three-quarters of species loss. Policies aimed at these economic segments are already underway, with government finance to boot. Funding is also seeping into mainstream public spending too, which brings investment opportunities closer to home than you think.

Biden's Infrastructure Bill is the single largest wildlife conservation investment in US history, which earmarked well in excess of $25bn towards projects related to natural flood resilience and habitat conservation.

The Inflation Reduction Act allocated $369bn to climate change and energy investments and that will also have a butterfly effect.

Forest, grass and crop lands offer nature-based emission reduction pathways totalling up to 18 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent per year by 2050 - that is almost 50% of global fossil fuel emissions during 2021.

Engineering firm project backlogs have consequently swelled to near record levels.

Regulation and public funding hog the headlines when it comes to biodiversity, and of course this action is reshaping the way industry interacts with nature, but companies and financiers are also architects in its redesign.

And that is why monitoring COP15 commitments will be key, but only as a fragment of a larger mosaic.

In the US, a third of surveyed millennials are considering the shift to a plant-based diet, representing a generational shift in sustainable choices. However, if the entire US population switched from beef to beans, that would free up an equivalent of 42% of US cropland for ecosystem restoration, dwarfing conservation ambitions supported by wildlife NGOs.

That attitude manifests outside of food choices too. German plant ingredient imports for cosmetics grew by 40% in value between 2016 and 2020, fuelling the market's transition towards natural and organic products.

But that is not all, natural ingredients produced on deforested or degraded land may soon be banned from the EU market. The ripple effect will be felt from the Amazon to Borneo.

Regardless of COP15 outcomes, regional commitments are rapidly creating pockets of business opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

Younger consumers are reinforcing this change, a dynamic which is set to compound with every future generation.

The companies that respond fastest to the evolving landscape are presenting the most compelling biodiversity investments and, as importantly, promise peace of mind.

Aaron Re'em CFA is portfolio manager, biodiversity equities at Robeco