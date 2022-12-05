Selectors on Screen: Square Mile's Moeller on the 'three Is' concerning advisers and greenwashing risks

They also take a look back at his career highlights as a fund selector and discuss how the role has changed, including the importance of a collegiate approach between fellow gatekeepers where they can learn from each other.

Moeller then shares his views on the evolution of sustainable investing, addresses advisers' greenwashing concerns, and highlights the contribution of gatekeepers to helping create better sustainability outcomes for clients.

Jake Moeller, Senior Investment Consultant, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research

Jake Moeller is a senior investment consultant at Square Mile Research. In this role, he is involved in managing Square Mile's investment consulting output and has fund research responsibilities covering UK property and global equity income. Jake is also responsible for supporting the research capability of 3D Investing, which aims to provide independent verification that a fund and/or company lives up to its responsible investment claims. He holds the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment and a Senior Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.