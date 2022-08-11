Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Stuart Clark of Quilter Investors

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Beth Brearley speaks to Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors. Stuart has been the portfolio manager of the Quilter WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service since its launch in February 2014. In March of 2020, Stuart also became the lead portfolio manager of the QIPML Caerus Select Portfolios. Stuart joined Quilter Investors in 2013 and has more than 20 years' experience in fund research and portfolio management at organisations including UBS Wealth Management and Julius Baer. ESG Investment Influencers - in part...