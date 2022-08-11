Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Stuart Clark of Quilter Investors

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Beth Brearley speaks to Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors. Stuart has been the portfolio manager of the Quilter WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service since its launch in February 2014. In March of 2020, Stuart also became the lead portfolio manager of the QIPML Caerus Select Portfolios. Stuart joined Quilter Investors in 2013 and has more than 20 years' experience in fund research and portfolio management at organisations including UBS Wealth Management and Julius Baer. ESG Investment Influencers - in part...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes