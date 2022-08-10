Vontobel's Hansen drops Adidas for Hermès as a European recession looms

Last month, portfolio manager Hansen sold off the sportswear brand due to concerns over the impact on athletic footwear demand in the event of a recession in Europe, increased headwinds from the brand's supply chain out of Southeast Asia and weakness in demand in China due to lockdowns.

Another reason behind the sale was the opportunity to reallocate capital towards another global retailer, Hermès International, at a valuation much more attractive than the historical average.

The stock has shed about 40% of its market value this year as inflation, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors away from growth stocks.

"We owned Hermès in the past, but at a price that was crazy expensive, so we trimmed it. As the market derated, we saw this as an opportunity to get into what we think is one of the best companies in the world at an attractive price again," said Hansen.

Hansen is generally bullish on the luxury goods sector as a whole, which he sees as a "long-term growth story".

Despite being small in terms of revenues compared to total retail spend Hansen said people are spending more on premium brands as incomes increase, particularly among the rising middle class and emerging markets.

Although, he noted that not all luxury brands are the same. Those names that have waitlists or greater supply than demand typically navigate nicely through recessions, citing Ferrari and Hermès as examples.

"Despite what people are writing in the headlines about downturns and recessions, all the data shows the demand [for luxury goods] remains very strong," he said.

He added that LVMH, one of the fund's holdings, has a balanced portfolio mix and similar resilience through cycles. "Pricing power and resilient volume demand all play to these leading brands."

As a long-term and bottom-up growth-style investor, the rotation from growth to value has not pushed Hansen or his co-portfolio manager Donny Kranson to rethink its strategy or make many significant allocation shifts. If anything, it has made the managers feel "like a kid in a candy store".

"Sometimes the market gets a little silly in terms of its valuation and a number of the names that we own got very expensive towards the end of last year," he said.

"I will not mention the names now, but we are doing some trimming and buying some new positions in companies we have owned in the past that were expensive.

"Now we are getting opportunities to get back into them again".

The Vontobel European Equity fund, one of the strategies offered by the firm's US-based Growth Quality boutique, has lost 20.5% to the end of June, according to the fund factsheet, underperforming its MSCI Europe benchmark, which fell 13.8%. A lack of exposure to the energy sector was one of the main factors.