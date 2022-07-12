SIF 2022: There is a credibility issue in green finance

Speaking on Investment Week's The Edit, Sacha Sadan, ESG director at the Financial Conduct Authority, told acting editor James Baxter-Derrington that the asset management industry suffers from a "credibility issue" in green finance and must bolster its standards to protect the consumer. "Anything [the FCA] can do to reinforce standards will be helpful," Sadan said. "I think the investment industry is very excited about ESG and has done some fantastic work. "But it needs to make sure that what it sells and advises on is fit for purpose and gives detailed metrics of what it means" He...