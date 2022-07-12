SIF 2022: There is a credibility issue in green finance

The asset management industry suffers from a credibility issue across its sustainable products and must reassure investors through higher standards.
Speaking on Investment Week's The Edit, Sacha Sadan, ESG director at the Financial Conduct Authority, told acting editor James Baxter-Derrington that the asset management industry suffers from a "credibility issue" in green finance and must bolster its standards to protect the consumer. "Anything [the FCA] can do to reinforce standards will be helpful," Sadan said. "I think the investment industry is very excited about ESG and has done some fantastic work. "But it needs to make sure that what it sells and advises on is fit for purpose and gives detailed metrics of what it means" He...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes