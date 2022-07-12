SIF 2022: Stop the greenwashing and get on with it

The asset management needs to stop talking about climate change commitments and start taking action if we are to change the course of the climate emergency.
Speaking on Investment Week's The Edit, Jonathon Porritt told acting editor James Baxter-Derrington that the asset management industry needs to "stop greenwashing and get on with the applied allocation of assets to stop this pattern of destruction we are so deeply stuck in". "We have lots of the biggest names signing up to any number of voluntary initiatives," Porritt said, referencing groups including Net Zero Asset Managers and Climate Action 100+. "But in truth, they are all based on the idea they will engage with companies and persuade those companies to change their ways faster, ...
