SIF 2022: 'The companies that are part of the problem also develop the solutions'

The Edit

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research, spoke with Investment Week acting editor James Baxter-Derrington on The Edit
Image:

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research, spoke with Investment Week acting editor James Baxter-Derrington on The Edit

Investors in sustainably-focused funds may find themselves invested in companies that do not typically spring to mind when thinking about protecting the environment.

Speaking on Investment Week's The Edit, Hortense Bioy told acting editor James Baxter-Derrington that "the companies that are part of the problem are also those that develop solutions". Bioy added that not only do these companies help decarbonise their own practices, but often develop solutions that enable other companies to accelerate their journey to net zero. The discussion around nuclear energy is in its early stages, with the majority of Article 8 and 9 funds still exposed to the sector in one way or another, Bioy explained, adding that the decision as to whether this is acceptab...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

SIF 2022: 'Every single piece of data tells us we could be heading for a sixth mass extinction event'

More on Multimedia

Holly Mackay spoke at the Sustainable Investment Festival
ESG

SIF 2022: Consumers do not trust industry 'marking own ESG homework'

People want to see 'proof points'

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
SIF 2022: Sacha Sadan speaks
ESG

SIF 2022: Regulator confirms SDR rules set for September

FCA’s Sacha Sadan

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
Panel discussion: Building capacity to get started in ESG
ESG

SIF 2022: 'ESG is a journey - collaborate to meet the challenges'

'Communication is key'

Julia Bahr
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
Trustpilot