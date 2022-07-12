SIF 2022: 'The companies that are part of the problem also develop the solutions'

Speaking on Investment Week's The Edit, Hortense Bioy told acting editor James Baxter-Derrington that "the companies that are part of the problem are also those that develop solutions". Bioy added that not only do these companies help decarbonise their own practices, but often develop solutions that enable other companies to accelerate their journey to net zero. The discussion around nuclear energy is in its early stages, with the majority of Article 8 and 9 funds still exposed to the sector in one way or another, Bioy explained, adding that the decision as to whether this is acceptab...