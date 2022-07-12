SIF 2022: 'Every single piece of data tells us we could be heading for a sixth mass extinction event'

The earth could be on track for a sixth mass extinction event, with the biodiversity crisis a key factor that must be tackled.
Speaking on Investment Week's The Edit, Douglas Gurr told acting editor James Baxter-Derrington that "every single piece of data we look at tells us we could be heading for a sixth mass extinction event". He added that this mass extinction event would be different from all previous occurrences, as it would be the first to be caused "directly by human impact". "Some of it is undoubtedly climate change," he explained. "But there are also hugely important drivers like land use - more than half of the earth's habitable surface is now agriculture. "If you cut down tropical rainforests f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes