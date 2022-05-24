The Big Interview: BlackRock's Samara Cohen on indexing, inclusivity and investment performance

"I went to university wanting to be a theatre major. I wasn't a performer or an actor; I really loved the world of backstage production and a collaborative social environment around creating a show," BlackRock's Samara Cohen tells Investment Week, upon being asked how she entered the world of investing.

"But when I got to university, I was able to not do any math or quantitative classes, and I realised early that I missed maths. This was quite a revelation for me, because I knew it was fun and that I was good at it. But I didn't really think I would miss it."

The Big Interview: TJ&P's Tim Whiting on becoming the 'One Ham Yard' of London IFAs

It was then that Cohen discovered economics, which she says felt like "maths with a purpose", and so she ended up pursuing a dual degree in both theatre arts and economics.

"During all of my summers, I had worked in regional theatre companies. When I applied for roles in the world of finance, I did so because I had friends in both social circles at school, and I heard what some of the jobs were that the people in finance were doing.

"It sounded cool and interesting, so I thought I would try it. But I didn't really know anything because I didn't have any summer work experience."

Having interviewed at several large investment banks in New York, in 1993 Cohen became acquainted with Blackstone Financial Management, which later became BlackRock Financial Management.

"There were three women partners at the firm at the time and I hadn't seen senior women like that anywhere else that I had interviewed," she explains. "I thought they were rockstars. And I thought, ‘whatever they do, I want to do'."

After four years at the firm, Cohen went to Harvard Business School where she received an MBA. It was here that she first discovered the trading floor, which she says to her "felt like theatre".

"It was that multi-tasking, high energy, highly collaborative environment I was looking for. And even though it was primarily men at the time, it was a great fit for me. I ended up on the trading floor for 16 years until Blackrock hired me back."

Promotion and new company role

Having restarted at BlackRock as the managing director and global head of iShares Markets, Cohen was promoted to head of global ETF markets. Then, at the start of this year, she became BlackRock's first CIO of its ETF and index book.

The Big Interview: BlueBay's Erich Gerth on nurturing cognitive diversity

"The creation of this new role is important because it recognises ETFs and indexing as a true investment discipline," she reasons. "Historically, when people have thought about investment performance, they have thought about the outperformance of the benchmark.

"We have really tried to lead on defining what excellence in investment performance looks like for ETFs."

Cohen says the answer to this question is twofold. First, she says it is the market quality of the ETFs; that investors want to see and access their ETFs on an exchange with plenty of liquidity, tight trading spreads and with consistent performance, meaning they fluctuate but are accessible in all types of markets conditions.

"The other pillar is delivering the index outcomes. We are in the world of elevating index strategies from the traditional market cap-weighted indices to delivering much more sophisticated strategies through indexation, which requires more market and investment expertise," she explains.

"We call those the alt-weighted indices, which include everything from factor strategies and thematic strategies to sustainable strategies, which is a very important aspect of our future growth.

"My accountability to the firm as CIO is delivering that investment performance, that ETF market quality and those positive index outcomes. We do this through a broad group of functions around the world which are responsible for managing the portfolios, designing the investment processes and building the technology that we use to manage portfolios at scale."

Innovation

When designing new products, the process begins with the firm's innovation team, which conducts research by engaging with clients. Cohen says one of the most challenging things about this role is "not just deciding what investors want today, but what they may want in three or five years' time".

"You can think of it as a funnel, where we think about lots of different ideas across different asset classes. Then - this is where my team gets involved - once we have the conviction that we want to build something, we work on making these ideas investable," she explains.

"Then we design the investment processes, so that the product we deliver isn't just an idea, it is a portfolio that we can actually manage in the market to get that outcome to the investor."

Big Interview with Maxime Carmignac: Retaining talent is crucial for survival

As such, Cohen vehemently says "there is nothing passive about how we manage our ETFs", despite the common misconception that ETFs are always synonymous with passive investing.

"I am on a mission to banish the word ‘passive' from the vocabularies of our teams," she jokes. "I have a huge amount of respect for active managers, many of whom use ETFs. I'm married to an active investor - we are like an alpha beta combo.

"I remember early on even asking my husband how his firm used ETFs. They would, from time to time, use ETFs as tactical hedges for their books. Or, sometimes, if they have a view on an asset class but not a lot of expertise."

As an example, Cohen cited a whopping 1,800% uptake in BlackRock's UK equity ETF in the months leading up to the UK's EU referendum in 2016, where investors wanted to take an asymmetric view on equities outside of sterling trades.

"The belief there are two sets of investors, the ETF investors and the active investors, is one of the biggest misconceptions around," she argued. "The fact is that many active investors increasingly are using ETFs to deliver on their active strategies.

"Not only is there nothing passive about how we run our book, there is often nothing passive about an investor's decision to buy an ETF either."

ESG

One way ETFs are becoming more advanced is through their inclusion of ESG investing principles. At BlackRock, Cohen says they began publishing the ESG scores of all of their ETFs and mutual funds several years ago. In 2019, the firm simplified this into one metric - the ITR, or the implied temperature metric - which features on the website for every one of BlackRock's ETFs and shows where the portfolio stands in terms of Paris Alignment and degrees of emission.

"What you will see is that actually, most of the world right now is not yet Paris aligned, nor is 80-90% of companies in the MSCI World index; they are not yet below 2% in that implied temperature rise metric," Cohen points out.

"But the first step is empowering investors and allowing them to commit their capital based on wherever they want to be on that ESG spectrum.

"It is about giving them information and transparency, and that is something we've really been able to do in a in a powerful way."

Transparency and inclusion

Cohen passionately believes ETFs and indexing have a big part to play in making investing more transparent and therefore more accessible to a wider range of investors.

BlackRock estimates more than 100 million people globally access its index and ETF products. The teams in the EII Markets and Investment platform manage portfolios across more than 85 markets and 65 countries.

Now, Cohen sees it as her personal mission to figure out to how get another 100 million ordinary people to invest for their futures.

"ETFs are transparent; you can see everything that it holds each day, and we try to bring even more transparency to the table through the ITR metric or ESG scores. But transparency in markets is very important for investor confidence," she explains.

"Another part of my personal professional mission is inclusivity and, for me, the two are inextricably linked. When I got to BlackRock, I had a lot of sponsors. I don't think before I got here, I even knew, or could articulate, the difference between a mentor and a sponsor.

"This had a profound impact on my career and it made me think a lot about how I could bring that to the people who worked for me, and more importantly, inspire sponsorship for both men and women."

She continues: "When you reach a certain point in your career, you have a degree of political capital and you can use that capital to pull up other people.

"Creating a culture of sponsorship is something that became important to me as I realised of a breakthrough difference having that myself made in my career."