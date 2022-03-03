BNY Mellon IM: 'It is time to create a more inclusive investment world'

There remains a huge gender investment gap globally and the time has come to create a "more inclusive investment world", according to BNY Mellon Investment Management global chief client experience officer Anne-Marie McConnon and head of responsible strategy Kristina Church.

Speaking to Investment Week, McConnon highlights the key drivers responsible for men investing in greater swathes than women and argues that were these addressed, an additional $3.2trn of investment capital would be added to the markets.

As part of an independent report commissioned by BNY Mellon IM, Pathway to Inclusive Investment, the firm found three core barriers to women investors.

"Firstly, the income hurdle," McConnon explains. "[Women] just believe they do not earn enough to invest in the first place.

"Secondly, they think it is for high-risk takers, and thirdly, just 28% of women are confident about investing.

"The onus is on us in the industry to make a change and to engage with women much more effectively."

McConnon acknowledges the financial industry has been "historically male dominated", which brings with it some unconscious bias in communication with investors.

For example, in a survey of 100 asset management firms, 86% admitted their ‘default customer', the one they are targeting with products and communications, is male.

"Women are being met with language, imagery and messaging targeted mainly at male customers, and we have to change that," she adds. "It is something we are going to need to work on with our compliance departments and regulators to try and tackle some of the language barriers, because in some instances we are being told to put some of those [male-targeted] disclaimers and words into our communications."

Church notes that responsible investing is a particular area of the industry in which language tends to resonate with women investors.

However, the area remains a difficult one for investors of all genders to understand, as it is filled with a variety of interchangeable terminology and acronyms.

"What is ESG? What is sustainable investing? How does it differ from impact investing?" Church says. "If we want to reach out to people and make our communications more inclusive, let us break down that language.

"Let us talk about what it is we mean and what responsible investing is - investing for a better future and investing for returns.

"When you start talking about returns, you can show that returns can be explained in many ways - they can be returns for the planet and for society as well as financial returns, and we are finding that women value more than just financial returns."

Education

Financial literacy and engaging women from a young age is a particular area of focus for BNY Mellon IM, which it hopes to see more of across the industry.

"At the grassroots level, we are going to be partnering with a charity called Inspiring Girls," McConnon says.

"Their whole model is based on role models and connecting young girls much earlier in their lives with female role models in the industry, and they have seen the phenomenal effects of this in areas such as STEM careers.

"Our report showed that the earlier we connect with young girls on money and investing has a positive knock-on impact on their confidence and participation levels later in life."

McConnon adds that this would also encourage more women to consider the financial industry as a career, which would help the overall issue of engagement by creating a sector more reflective of the society it is trying to reach.

Reaching out

It is also important to reach women investors "where they are, not where we are", which means, as one example, the team at BNY Mellon IM does not intend to buy more advertising in the trade press.

"We are reaching out to young girls at the grassroots level and we are going to be doing more campaign work on areas that we perhaps have not gone to before," McConnon says.

"We are going to be using TikTok, for example, to reach out to more female consumers. It is about engaging with these consumers more broadly across all genders, where they are and making it relevant to them."

The notion of gender diversity and inclusion is no longer something that requires explaining to the industry, McConnon and Church say, noting they had received a strong positive response to the study.

Church notes: "What has been really inspiring to notice is that the people [asking to help] have been across a broad range of industry contacts, with as many men as women getting in touch to ask how to help. It is a movement in the industry as a whole and we really want this to be a call to action to everyone out there, because we can see so much opportunity on the back of this."