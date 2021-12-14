Pacific's Thompson: 'Asset managers tend to oversell complexity'

What are you looking for in a company when investing through a sustainability lens?

What we try to look for, in the simplest terms, is undervalued or underthought about sustainable ideas and themes.

At the moment, we are looking at the ‘S' of ESG, which we think is very underrepresented. Active managers are not necessarily doing enough work on the S. That is why we own some exposure to gender diversity and inclusion ETF. Companies with diverse boards and diverse thoughts that are empowering all genders tend to be higher quality. We also have a longevity and social change fund. Longevity, again, is very underrepresented in sustainable portfolios. For us that is an important theme in the S space: with people living longer and the working age population decreasing, healthcare and education become very important.

What is one of the biggest issues when investing from a sustainability perspective?

One of the problems we face is valuation in some of the biggest technology and sustainable names. If you look at Tesla, the valuation is extremely elevated and broadly a lot of sustainable stocks have elevated valuations. That is a problem that the sustainable world is going to have to face in the next couple of years.

Would you dismiss Tesla?

When we think about Tesla, what is important in that company is the rise of ‘electrification'. That leads us to forget about Tesla because we have no idea who is going to win the electric vehicle war, as you have established players like VW or BMW producing EV cars. You need to look at battery producers or battery technology as the value chain of batteries is expected to grow 20 times over the next 20 years or so. The battery economy is massively more interesting than the electrical vehicle companies.

If valuation is a problem across the sustainable investable world, how can one find good opportunities?

That is the $10m question. You have to look at those companies that are making genuine change, perhaps in an industry that is not as headline grabbing as say wind turbines, that trade at a big valuation premium.

How informed are investors when it comes to ESG, net zero and sustainability?

It is incredibly varied. Obviously, there is a large range of knowledge but the problem with asset management generally is that asset managers tend to try and oversell complexity. Three letter acronyms tend to be the order of the day for all things. Everyone in the finance industry sort of speaks their own language and that is exclusionary. For me, that is a big problem. I want all of the people I interact with, like friends, to know the power of their pension and the ability for them to invest in a sustainable solution.

Frankly, we have spent a bit of time becoming obsessed with sustainability, ESG, SRI - all these acronyms - that we have sort of dropped the ball on making it clear and transparent regarding the differences. Often that is because things are product-led and not client-led, so we think there is big gap and we worry that five years down the line, the client will not understand what they have invested in. That is problematic.

How can you change that?

For us, you have to be genuine about your approach and the limitations of the products you are selling. There are also advantages when we have such a broad spectrum of what is sustainable - again, an incredibly difficult question to answer.

You cannot be all things to all people. For us, it is about trying to be genuine and educating [investors] in the hope that in the next few years people can make more and more informed choices. Because the big problem for sustainable investing will be capital flight.

If people invest for the wrong reason, [such as a quick profit] capital will flee.

That is problematic for the whole industry. The reality is that £25 invested for the long term with knowledge of what is going on is far more powerful than £100 invested for the short term [by someone] who does not understand or essentially was sold the wrong thing or told the wrong thing.

Pacific AM backed the recent launch of EnlightenESG, a free and independently managed ESG profiling tool for advisers. What is the data from that tool telling you?

Some of the interesting data points that we pulled out is that the cohort of younger people and the current cohort of 75-plus tend to be slightly more sustainable than the middle cohort.

After the COP26 watered down deal, do you believe the 1.5ºC Paris goal is still alive?

To be controversial, I am not sure it is.