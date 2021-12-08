Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Matthew Jennings

Fund selector insights into sustainable investing

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, ESG editor Beth Brearley speaks to Matthew Jennings, investment director at Fidelity

Matthew Jennings is an investment director in the Fidelity equities portfolio management team.

He is responsible for articulating portfolio strategy and market views, as well as overseeing business development.

He has a focus on the Equity Income franchise and has an interest in behavioural finance and contrarian investing.

Matthew joined Fidelity in 2011, having worked in the investment industry since 2006. 

 

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

Click here to find out more information.

