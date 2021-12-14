Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Phoebe Stone

Fund selector insights into sustainable investing

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, ESG editor Beth Brearley speaks to Phoebe Stone, head of sustainable investing at LGT Vestra LLP

Phoebe is partner and head of sustainable investing at LGT Vestra, having worked as an investment manager at LGT Vestra for six years.

Phoebe is a member of various LGT Vestra committees including the Investment Committee, Authorised Collective Committee and in 2018 she founded #included, LGT Vestra's diversity & inclusion initiative.

Previous to her time at LGT Vestra, Phoebe worked at Coutts and Adam & Company.

 

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

Click here to find out more information.

