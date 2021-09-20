Q&A with Tribe Impact Capital's Amy Clarke: ESG is 'low hanging fruit' for managers

What inspired the launch of Tribe back in 2016? Did you know at the time impact investing would be so popular?

In many ways, Tribe was set up out of frustration. Finance really was not understanding the level of risk being faced, despite the fact it promotes itself as being one of the best industries around for recognising risk.

A lot of companies had taken most of the fundamental building blocks out - upon which successful societies and economies are built - then called them externalities and told clients they are not part of the decision-making process.

Another frustration is that the intermediation of wealth - this encouragement to step back and not engage - means people have become disconnected from their wealth.

Tribe Impact Capital: Financial outperformance is not the goal

People's money should reflect who they are in the same way that the food they eat, the clothes they wear, the car they drive, and the home they live in, does. This is not happening with investments.

We need to reconnect people with the concept that one of the biggest forms of power we have is in our wallets and what we do with our money - voting is far from just filling in a ballot card every four years.

One of the biggest headwinds vying against this concept is greenwashing. How can the industry tackle this and how difficult does this make building portfolios for clients?

It is a lot of hard work because the volume of products that purport to be sustainable or climate-aligned is suddenly so vast.

The IM InfluenceMap recently found that, out of 723 funds surveyed, 520 said they took the Paris Agreement into account, yet 71% of these funds in aggregate were negatively aligned. What is worse is that 55% of those that purported to be aligned were the opposite of that. SFDR is going some way towards addressing this, but it is a self-certification regime.

ESG ETFs 'not the right tool' for positive impact

For a start, Article 9 is focused on the processes the fund is ultimately aligned with in terms of sustainable investing. But it does not necessarily mean the fund is materially contributing to the development and the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goal framework, for example. It just means you have processes and policies in place to manage the longer-term sustainable risks that are embedded within the fund.

If not even Article 9 is the panacea, how should investors view Article 8 funds?

Article 9 has more clarity around what investors can expect, whereas Article 8 is much broader. A number of funds that were originally badging themselves as sustainable no longer can, because they now fall under the Article 8 category.

For me, Article 8 has always been much more about ESG and, within that, there is a huge amount of diversity in people's approaches. This is partly because of the differences across ESG ratings agencies when looking at the same companies, and also because ratings are historical information.

The framework for an Article 9 fund is more forward-looking. As an investor, you really want to get an idea of the direction of travel of the companies in a manager's portfolio.

How do you analyse an Article 9 fund?

The fact a fund is Article 9 does mean they are likely to stand a better chance at being considered for approval by us - far more than an Article 8 ever will - but our due diligence will not be any different.

My slight concern with SFDR is that other wealth managers might take this at face value and say, "that's good enough". But it is not necessarily. SFDR does help in terms of due diligence, but you really need to understand the managers, the process, the philosophy, and the performance - both historical and projected - before you make a decision.

What are good qualitative measures to gauge a good impact manager?

One of the questions we ask every single fund manager is: "what are you trying to solve for, with this fund?"

It is by far the most revealing question you can ask as an impact investor. The amount of fund managers who cannot answer this question is really very high - often because they do not understand the nuance of the question.

They often say something along the lines of: "Well, we are a growth-based fund and we are looking to outperform this benchmark by X, Y or Z." But we want to know what big climate or societal issue they are trying to materially solve with their fund.

I have often thought it would be a good question for the FCA to begin asking fund managers, because it moves managers away from saying: "I have a portfolio of 50 stocks with decent ESG ratings. We do not own oil & gas and we hold mostly tech."

There are big ESG issues within the tech sector anyway, but that is by the by. This is just what ESG funds do - they pull together companies that have been through some sort of rating system.

Let's face it, the smart players out there can game the system if they want to.

ESG funds are often going for the low hanging fruit because, frankly, it is just risk management.