BNP Paribas AM CEO Miners: "We are not resting on our laurels"

Lauren Mason speaks to UK CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management Roger Miners about an upcoming fund launch, plans to reopen the soft-closed Energy Transition fund and what the introduction of a new company strapline spells for the firm's future direction.

"After I joined BNP Paribas [Asset Management] three years ago, we decided to put sustainability at the centre of what we do," the firm's UK CEO Roger Miners told Investment Week.

"At the time this seemed a very bold move, because when you stand for something, it means you are not standing for 101 other things."

Since then, BNP Paribas AM has heavily incorporated ESG factors into each one of its strategies - amounting to a total of €483bn of assets under management and spread across asset classes including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, private debt and real estate.

In 2021, the firm has made several key hires, including a global head of stewardship in March and a global head of sustainability in April.

It also expanded its sustainable fixed income ETF range this Q1 and revamped its BNP Paribas Human Development fund to become BNP Paribas Inclusive Growth, which now generates returns through companies that proactively address inequalities in education, gender, ethnicity, disability, age or geographic origin.

Miners, who himself grew up in a small farming village in Switzerland before moving to the UK, said: "There is a difference between us and those firms that are engaging in sustainability or ESG alongside their main business.

"Some are doing fantastic things and promoting this side of their business a lot, but we made the decision a number of years ago to put it at the very heart of our organisation."

Alongside ensuring every fund structure across the business is now sustainable, BNPP AM also has a full voting record in terms of its stewardship through independent parties such as ShareAction.

It has also secured its place as an SRI leader for its assets under management in France, which as of the start of the year amounted to €46.5bn across 52 independently-awarded SRI labels.

"One of our biggest successes last year was the launch of our Energy Transition fund, which grew to more than €1.5bn in assets and we soft closed it earlier this year," the CEO said.

"In the meantime, we have been hiring more people and we will be reopening that fund again this year."